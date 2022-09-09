First Look at Indiana Jones 5 Revealed by Disney (Photos)

Disney is set for a massive weekend thanks to the D23 Fan Expo in Anaheim, California, with headlining efforts set for major franchises like the MCU and Star Wars. But there are also some other key players that will make their presence felt ahead of big releases in the coming years - one of them being the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5.

Action franchise legend Harrison Ford will return to one of his most iconic roles in this adventure for his first run as Dr. Henry Jones in 15 years, having played the character since 1981. He’s joined by an impressive cast of actors this time around, including Marvel and Star Wars fan-favorite Mads Mikkelsen, action movie legend Antonio Banderas, and Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

While Indiana Jones 5 is set for a theatrical debut in Summer 2023, there has been no promotional material for what’s coming in this story beyond a simple teaser poster - it doesn’t even have an official title yet. Thankfully, the D23 Fan Expo is shedding a little light on the new outing with the first concept art from this thrilling new story.

Indiana Jones 5 Shown Off at D23

Laughing Place shared concept art images from Disney's Indiana Jones 5 from the 2022 D23 Fan Expo in Anaheim, California. This is the first official look at Harrison Jones' fifth Indy film, the first movie since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

A massive French hotel called "Hotel L'Atlantique" is shown in a bustling metropolis, which also has the establishment name written in Arabic underneath. The two languages could give an indication of the location, perhaps somewhere like Morocco, Tunisia, or Algeria.

Laughing Place

Ford dives into his next adventure by examining what appears to be a giant tomb as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena looks on in curiosity.

Laughing Place

Jones appears to be on the run from an unknown assailant, sitting in a three-wheeled vehicle zooming down a narrow street past a cow.

Laughing Place

Waller-Bridges's Helena stands tall in a piece of concept art, wearing what will likely be her costume when she's exploring unknown lands next to Ford's titular hero.

Laughing Place

Also seen is what looks to be Doctor Strange and Rogue One star Mads Mikkelsen, wearing a top hat and a long black trench coat. His role in Indiana Jones 5 hasn't been revealed yet, although he may be playing an antagonist or at least a shady figure.

Laughing Place

The exhibit also included a few costumes from the movie, most prominently featuring Ford's iconic look as Indiana Jones. The leather jacket and top hat are back in full force with his satchel draped over his shoulder.

Laughing Place

What seems to be Mads Mikkelsen's costume is brought to life with an image of Indy in action in the background. The exhibit doesn't appear to reveal the character's role, although the trench coat shows that his character means business.

Laughing Place

Waller Bridge's outfit is put on display, complete with a long-brimmed hat and a tied-off shirt. Helena should be a force to be reckoned with as she joins the titular explorer for the first time.

Laughing Place

Harrison Ford Still Going Strong as Indiana Jones

Even having just celebrated his 80th birthday in 2022, Harrison Ford is still putting forth an incredible effort to bring Indiana Jones back into the spotlight for the fifth time. This is a franchise that has managed to stay popular and exciting for over 40 years, and 2023 will add a new chapter to this continually growing legacy.

At the moment, no plot details have been made public about Indiana Jones 5, and none can exactly be deciphered from what was seen in these pieces of concept art and costume images.

With 15 years having passed since Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jones will likely find himself in the late 1960s or early 70's, having last dealt with the Soviet KGB and alien forces before moving on to new challenges this time around. This weekend may reveal more details about Waller-Bridge and Mikkelsen's mysterious characters, and with more than nine months until the movie's premiere, there's a small chance that a first trailer could detail more of that information.

No matter what information about this movie is revealed, these images tease another thrilling ride for Ford as Disney adds another chapter to Indiana Jones' legacy. Whether aliens come into play a second time is another mystery entirely.

The untitled Indiana Jones 5 will premiere in theaters on June 30, 2023.