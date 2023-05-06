Indiana Jones 5 Cast: Every Actor & Character In the Sequel

After 15 years away from the limelight, Indiana Jones is about to swing his way back into theaters with the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer will be joined by a whole host of new and returning characters, as Lucasfilm brings about the "final installment of the beloved franchise."

With Indiana Jones 5 being the swansong for this big screen legend, there will be plenty of opportunity to honor both his past (in the form of some uncanny-looking flashback sequences) and what sort of legacy the character will leave going into the future.

So, here is a look at the confirmed main actors making up the stacked cast of the upcoming James Mangold-directed send-off.

Every Confirmed Actor & Character in Indiana Jones 5

1.) Harrison Ford - Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr.

Lucasfilm

After more than 40 years playing the character, the irreplaceable Harrison Ford will be back for one last ride as Indiana Jones in The Dial of Destiny. This college professor by day and globe-trotting archeologist by night will come face-to-face with a treasure that has eluded him for decades in the upcoming sequel, grappling with his past as he ages with the world around him.

Ford has been headlining blockbusters for most of the last half-century. He is best known for his work as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise and is set to stake his claim in the MCU with an upcoming role in Captain America: New World Order.

2.) Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Helena Shaw

Lucasfilm

Making her Indiana Jones debut in Dial of Destiny is English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who joins the franchise as Helena Shaw, the god-daughter of Ford's titular adventurer. Director James Mangold recently told EW that Waller-Bridge's Helena serves as the "catalyst" of Indy 5, coming into the picture to set Indiana Jones on the adventure at the heart of the film.

Waller-Bridge built quite the resume of the years, writing, directing, and starring in the hit comedy series Fleabag. She also appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story as the foul-mouthed pilot droid L3-37

3.) Mads Mikkelsen - Jürgen Voller

Lucasfilm

Serving as Indiana Jones 5's main antagonist is Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller. Mikkelsen's Nazi general joins a long line of terrifying antagonists within the franchise, as - after leaving the Nazi party behind and being hired by NASA - he looks to gobble up power amidst the Space Race of the 1960s.

The Dial of Destiny marks the second Lucasfilm project for the Danish actor, who previously played Galen Erso in the beloved Star Wars spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Fans will also recognize Mikkelsen for his time working within the MCU as Kaecilius in Doctor Strange.

4.) Boyd Holbrook - Klaber

Lucasfilm

After catching the attention of audiences in Netflix's Narcos and James Mangold's X-Men love letter Logan as Donald Pierce, Boyd Holbrook joins the director yet again as Klaber in Indiana Jones 5.

Holbrook's Klaber is described as an ally to the villainous Jürgen Voller, but not much else is known as his past remains shrouded in mystery.

5.) John Rhys-Davies - Sallah

Lucasfilm

Coming back as the iconic Indiana Jones character Sallah is John Rhys-Davies. Sallah played an integral role alongside Harrison Ford's Indy in Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

Rhys-Davies has been busy since his last Indiana Jones appearance, popping up most memorably as the lovable dwarf Gimli in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

6.) Antonio Banderas - Renaldo

Lucasfilm

Amidst rumors of him joining the MCU's Fantastic Four film, Antonio Banderas lends his talents to The Dial of Destiny as Renaldo. Banderas' character has - what the actor described on the Inside Total Film podcast (via Collider) as - a "very small" role in the film, being a friend of Indy who comes to his aid when he is needed.

Banderas has been a mainstay in Hollywood for years, appearing in films like Spy Kids, The Mask of Zorro, and the Shrek franchise as Puss in Boots.

7.) Shaunette Renee Wilson - Agent Mason

Lucasfilm

Shaunette Renee Wilson plays Agent Mason in the upcoming blockbuster, a US federal agent who finds herself intertwined in Indy's latest adventure.

Wilson can be seen in the hit Showtime series Billions along with a brief appearance as a Dora Millaje in 2018's Black Panther.

8.) Thomas Kretschmann - Colonel Webber

Artémis Productions

Colonel Webber (played by Thomas Kretschmann) is a member of the Nazi party who was a cohort of Mads Mikkelsen's Jürgen Voller during World War II.

The actor is best known for his role as Captain Englehorn in Peter Jackson's King Kong. He also has a claim to MCU fame, playing Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in the post-credits scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the opening sequence in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

9.) Toby Jones - Basil Shaw

Marvel Studios

Playing the father of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw is beloved character actor Toby Jones. Jones' Basil Shaw is an old friend of Indiana Jones who trusts him enough to name him the godfather of his daughter.

Shaw is no stranger to the world of franchise entertainment, having played Arnim Zola in Captain America: The First Avenger and Claudius Templesmith in The Hunger Games.

10.) Olivier Richters - Unknown

Marvel Studios

It is currently unknown who Olivier Richters is playing in The Dial of Destiny, but there have been a few teases.

The Dutch bodybuilder posted an image (via Indiana Jones 5 News on Twitter) during the production of the film of him in what looked to be a medieval-era costume, which could lend credence to the time travel rumors swirling around the Indy sequel.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30.