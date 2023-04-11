Indiana Jones 5: First Clip Highlights the Main Villain (Description)

A new action-packed clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny debuted at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

The highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 sees Harrison Ford return as the famous archaeologist, alongside new cast members Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, and fellow Star Wars alum Mads Mikkelsen as the film's main villain.

The sequel is rumored to be Lucasfilm's most expensive film to date and is expected to be the "final installment" of the beloved Indiana Jones franchise. That sets the stage for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to end the series with a bang.

Indiana Jones 5 Villain Clip Released

Disney

Star Wars Celebration attendees were treated to not just a new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer during the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase, but also the first official clip from the Indy sequel.

As described by The Direct's Tom Drew, the footage lasted about six minutes and takes place midway through the story. It begins in Morocco with Indy (Harrison Ford) arguing with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) over a deal gone wrong.

Indy and Helena then jump into a tuk-tuk, along with a child who is with them, and pursue Mads Mikkelsen's villain Jürgen Voller, who is in possession of the titular dial. As they chase down Voller, the two are followed by Helena's fiance in another car.

The action begins as they race through the streets and an assailant from the enemy vehicle jumps onto Indy's tuk-tuk. He is knocked off as their vehicle crashes down some stairs and into a wall.

Helena and the kid jump into another tuk-tuk and leave Indy to reverse his crashed cart and catch up. They exchange some banter and Indy rejoins them in their vehicle.

They catch up with the villainous Voller and a fight ensues as Helena tries to wrestle the dial from him.

The scene ends as the tuk-tuks swerve into an alley, while the car containing Helena's fiance crashes behind them.

The Dash for the Dial of Destiny

While Indy may be retiring in his fifth movie, he's certainly not retiring from the action, at least if this clip is anything to judge by.

It's been confirmed that at least some of the movie will take place in the past during the Second World War, where Indy, aka a de-aged Harrison Ford, discovers the Dial of Destiny. But what is exactly is this dial?

The latest trailer for Indiana Jones 5 described the object as "a dial that could change the course of history", with Indy adding that it was the thing that drove Helena's father "crazy".

Voller is also quoted in the trailer saying that he will use the dial to correct Hitler's mistakes, seemingly confirming Indy will be battling Nazi supporters once again in his fifth movie.

The dial's full potential will be revealed when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in cinemas on June 30.