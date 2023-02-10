Indiana Jones 5’s Record-Breaking Budget Revealed

Disney confirmed that the budget for Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set a new record for Lucasfilm.

For the first time, Disney is about to release an Indiana Jones movie, as this summer's Dial of Destiny marks the first entry in the franchise since the House of Mouse acquired Lucasfilm.

As everybody knows, Disney is renowned for churning out blockbusters with huge budgets, having been nine of the ten highest-grossing movies of all time, with flicks from the MCU, Star Wars, Avatar, and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises.

Indiana Jones 5 Reveals Insane Budget

Disney

According to Forbes, Disney confirmed this June's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have a shocking budget of $294.7 million.

The revelation regarding the adventure blockbuster makes Indiana Jones 5 the most expensive Lucasfilm movie ever and the eighth highest-budget film of all time, surpassing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The updated list of the 10 most expensive movies ever made can be seen below - with nine of those having been released by Disney:

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides - $379M Avengers: Age of Ultron - $365M Avengers: Endgame - $356M Avatar: The Way of Water - $350M Avengers: Infinity War - $325M Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End - $300M Justice League - $300M Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - $294.7M Solo: A Star Wars Story - $275M Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - $275M

This story is developing. Check back for updates!