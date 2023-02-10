Indiana Jones 5’s Record-Breaking Budget Revealed

Indiana Jones, Money
By Sam Hargrave Posted:

Disney confirmed that the budget for Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set a new record for Lucasfilm.

For the first time, Disney is about to release an Indiana Jones movie, as this summer's Dial of Destiny marks the first entry in the franchise since the House of Mouse acquired Lucasfilm.

As everybody knows, Disney is renowned for churning out blockbusters with huge budgets, having been nine of the ten highest-grossing movies of all time, with flicks from the MCU, Star Wars, Avatar, and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises.

Indiana Jones 5 Reveals Insane Budget

Harrison Ford Indiana Jones recast
Disney

According to Forbes, Disney confirmed this June's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have a shocking budget of $294.7 million.

The revelation regarding the adventure blockbuster makes Indiana Jones 5 the most expensive Lucasfilm movie ever and the eighth highest-budget film of all time, surpassing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The updated list of the 10 most expensive movies ever made can be seen below - with nine of those having been released by Disney:

  1. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides - $379M
  2. Avengers: Age of Ultron - $365M
  3. Avengers: Endgame - $356M
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water - $350M
  5. Avengers: Infinity War - $325M
  6. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End - $300M
  7. Justice League - $300M
  8. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - $294.7M
  9. Solo: A Star Wars Story - $275M
  10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - $275M

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

First Poster for The Flash Reveals Michael Keaton’s Batman Presence
Cassie Lang Recast: Why Marvel Swapped Emma Fuhrmann for Kathryn Newton
New Photos of Michael B. Jordan's Black Panther 2 Cameo Released from Set
Frozen 3 Officially Confirmed By Disney: Everything We Know

TRENDING

Toy Story 5 Officially Announced by Disney
The Last of Us: HBO Reveals Surprising Runtime of Finale
Daredevil's Disney+ Reboot Crew Will Be Missing 1 Key Netflix Show Member
Ewan McGregor Fought Against 1 Iconic Star Wars Scene Decision
DC Announces 2 Justice League Actors Who Will Get Recast