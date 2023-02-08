New The Flash Movie Trailer Gets Imminent Release Time & Date

Marketing for The Flash is about to ramp up, and a new report shared a promising update on when exactly its next trailer will premiere.

Amid the controversies that its lead star Ezra Miller faced in the past year, the anticipation surrounding The Flash is still high, especially after DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn hyped up the movie by calling it "one of the greatest superhero movies ever."

While the issues have slowed down, the attention has now shifted to its next trailer. A past rumor revealed that the trailer would have a runtime of around two and a half minutes, with one insider claiming that the exact length is 2 minutes and 25 seconds.

When Will The Flash’s Next Trailer Premiere?

DC

As per a report from Heroic Hollywood, The Flash's official trailer will premiere this Sunday, February 12, during the Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

A short preview of the Ezra Miller-led movie is reportedly scheduled to be released around kick-off time, which is at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

Afterward, a TV spot with footage from the trailer will air during the game on FOX toward the end of the first quarter.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!