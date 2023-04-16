The Flash Movie's Next Trailer Gets Release Date Announcement

The next trailer for Ezra Miller's The Flash movie got a new release date, and it'll be here sooner rather than later.

Not only does the movie promise to be actioned packed, but The Flash's recent promotional teasers indicate that the story will pack an emotional punch. There'll be plenty of nostalgic whiplash as well, as Michael Keaton will be returning as Batman for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns.

Fans will even get to see Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman—with both of them potentially being their last hurrah as their iconic heroes.

Just ahead of the movie's release date, fans will be able to look forward to at least one final dump of footage.

A new promotional video for Warner Bros.' and DC Studios' The Flash revealed when a new trailer for the highly anticipated project would be released.

The brief footage sees Batman and two different Barry Allens readying to drop from the Batplane. At the very end, onscreen text showed that a new teaser will debut on Tuesday, April 25.

Fandango's Erik Davis also noted that the new trailer will be dropping the same day the film screens in full at CinemaCon.

The full announcement can be seen below.

The Flash Film News account on Twitter was first to report the April 25 trailer release date.

The Final Trailer for The Flash?

With the movie being two months away, this upcoming trailer will almost certainly be the last one—not including the many TV spots that tend to drop just ahead of any theatrical release.

But what could the trailer showcase?

The obvious answer is more Michael Keaton. Every time the returning hero pops in any footage, fans go wild.

But then there's also Sashe Calle's Supergirl, who hasn't been given much screentime in any of the marketing so far. It would be smart of Warner Bros. to show audiences more of what Kara Zor-El will be bringing to the table.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding leading actor Ezra Miller, Warner Bros. is consistently hyping up The Flash's big solo outing. Even Tom Cruise supposedly loved the project.

Given all the changes over at DC Studios, and an impending reboot, (on top of the many controversies before) the movie is waging an uphill battle if it wants to be a success.

Then there's the big question on everyone's minds: what's going to happen to Ezra Miller? Will he be replaced for James Gunn's new DCU, or given a second chance?

As Barry Allen is acutely aware, only time will tell.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.