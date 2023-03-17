Tom Cruise Falls in Love With One 2023 Superhero Movie (Report)

A new report revealed how Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise became a huge fan of a highly-talked-about superhero movie this year.

Cruise has been at the top of the movie echelon ever since Top Gun: Maverick's success last year.

While the actor received widespread acclaim from fans and critics due to his incredible comeback as Top Gun's lead character, it was visionary filmmaker Steven Spielberg's remark about him saving "Hollywood's ass" and "theatrical distribution" that left a mark.

Although he is busy with another Mission Impossible flick, it looks like Cruise still has time to revel in an upcoming superhero film.

Tom Cruise Is a Big Fan of an Upcoming DC Movie

DC

As per The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Tom Cruise has already seen The Flash, and he "loved it so much" that he called the film's director, Andy Muschietti, to talk about how good it was.

Coming off the success of Top Gun: Maverick last year, Cruise reportedly had a meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav where the executive mentioned how great the Ezra Miller-led DC movie was.

This resulted in the actor asking Zaslav to see it, leading to Warner Bros. sending him a copy of the movie.

THR's sources noted that an extensive process was made, with a Warner Bros. employee bringing the movie to Cruise's home in Beverly Hills and staying until the actor finished watching the upcoming DC entry.

It remains to be seen what format Cruise watched The Flash, but the movie was reportedly given back to the employee who then returned it to the studio.

After watching the film, Cruise raved over The Flash, which even led to him calling Muschietti out of the blue. THR's insiders shared that Cruise told the director that the movie is "everything you want in a movie," and "this is the kind of movie we need now."

Will Tom Cruise Join James Gunn’s DCU?

Tom Cruise raving about The Flash is an exciting sign for the Ezra Miller-led superhero movie as it boosts anticipation for the DCU's upcoming entry.

One notable detail in THR's report mentioned that Cruise had a meeting with Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav that led to him watching The Flash early.

While the details of the said meeting are being kept under wraps, some have theorized that he is potentially being courted for a role in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. Meanwhile, others have speculated that the meeting is for a new movie franchise under the Warner Bros. banner.

Despite that, given that the crux of the report is centered around Cruise becoming a huge fan of a much-talked-about DC movie, there's reason to believe that Warner Bros. sent out this scoop to THR to gauge fans' interest in the actor's potential involvement with the superhero franchise.

Hopefully, more concrete updates about Cruise's potential jump to the superhero world will soon arrive in the coming months.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on June 16.