Ezra Miller’s The Flash: New Trailer Gets Disappointing Release Update

Fans hoping to see a trailer for Ezra Miller's upcoming movie The Flash are going to have to wait a little longer.

The project's first footage was shown at DC FanDome last year and met with excitement across the board. Many have been waiting for a solo Flash movie for a long time, so the reception wasn't too surprising.

Add in the fact that Michael Keaton will be returning as Batman, and Warner Bros. has a winner—provided one ignores the Ezra Miller-sized elephant (and their many criminal allegations) in the room.

Seeing as those first glimpses of the movie were back in 2021, fans have been patiently waiting for over a year now to see more. While the film's producer, Barbara Muschietti, teased a new trailer in June earlier this year, nothing ended up happening.

So how much longer does the world have to wait?

When Will Fans See the Next Flash Trailer?

DC

In a tweet, One Take News revealed that Warner Bros.' upcoming The Flash movie wouldn't be released until 2023.

Umberto Gonzalez from The Wrap backed this notion up, saying that the information was "accurate" while also teasing that "[he] know[s] what movie it will be in front of." But which movie might that be?

The studio doesn't have any more big releases this year, but the beginning of 2023 offers three clear options: Magic Mike's Last Dance on February 10, Creed 3 on March 3, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17.

The most likely of the three would probably be with Zachary Levi's second outing as Billy Batson. Not only is it a DCU film, but it's also only three months away from The Flash's release date on June 23, 2023.

That timeframe is about the average space between a movie and its first major trailer. Warner Bros. will likely also aim to have the teaser dropped as close to The Flash's release as possible in an effort to shorten the space between marketing and the project's premiere.

What Should Fans Expect in The Flash Trailer?

It’s a shame that Ezra Miller has been so troublesome lately. What could have been one of the biggest DCU movies to date will now undoubtedly be affected by the actor’s recent controversies.

Then there’s all the Batgirl drama, which brings into question Michael Keaton’s role not only in The Flash but also in the wider cinematic universe as well.

When a trailer does finally land, it’s likely going to put a lot of focus on the film’s supporting characters. The main one, of course, is Michael Keaton’s Batman—for whom audiences have loads of excitement.

That nostalgia factor may be what the entire marketing campaign is built on. But then there’s Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, who may also get more of a heavy focus in upcoming trailers and promotions.

However, at the end of the day, it is still a Flash movie—so its leading star won’t be entirely absent.

Hopefully, if the movie does land on its feet, Warner Bros. will be able to find a solid path forward with the franchise and the scarlet speedster himself.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.