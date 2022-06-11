The Flash Movie Receives Exciting, Brief Trailer Update

While The Flash was once set to hit theaters this year, it was sadly moved to next summer. The delay was shocking, especially given all the teases audiences have already gotten regarding the film. Add on all the potential plot leaks from the past couple of years, and some fans feel like they already know every beat of the story.

Despite having a successful television series running for nearly a decade, Barry Allen has had the hardest time trying to get a solo movie off the ground. It hasn’t helped that the Justice League team-up film had as many issues as it did—had the project completely stuck the landing, the world would probably be getting ready to watch a third Flash film.

With the movie having recently been delayed, one would think that means another look at the project is quite a ways off. In actuality, it seems fans might not have to wait much longer after all.

Flash Producer Teases a Teaser

DC

On Instagram, The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti indicated that a trailer for the highly anticipated DC Comics film may be just around the corner.

In response to a fan demanding her to post a trailer for Ezra Miller’s upcoming outing, she simply responded by saying, “soon!”

Is a Flash Trailer Just Around the Corner

It would be a little strange for the studios to release a full-blown trailer for a project that is over a year away—especially since there’s already a short teaser available for viewing.

That said, there is a perfect place for this to happen: San Diego Comic-Con 2022. In the past, Warner Bros. has publicly released their teasers online shortly after the panels, but it's well within convention tradition to keep it exclusive for those who made the trek.

At the end of the day, the footage screened now may not be that representative of what ends up in the final cut next year. With all of the trouble the film’s star, Ezra Miller, has been getting into, who knows what changes might be made over the next twelve months?

Warner Bros. hasn’t has the best luck with their stats recently, and they’re probably pulling their hair out with all the news hitting the web. It's not all bad, however, as The Flash has been performing excellently in test screenings, according to sources.

One thing is for sure, though: fans cannot wait to see more of Michael Keaton’s Batman. There’s a good chance that his return to the cowl will end up being the main marketing draw for the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo film.

The Flash hits theaters on June 23, 2023.