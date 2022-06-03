Justice League's Ray Fisher Celebrates Warner Bros. Boss Departure

While Warner Bros. might be in the home stretch of one controversy with Amber Heard's civil court case ending, another is still alive and well thanks to Ray Fisher's ongoing tirade against the company. For the better part of two years, Fisher has been a regular presence on social media after accusing Warner Bros. of allowing abuse and racism on the set of Justice League.

Outside of Justice League director Joss Whedon, Fisher has largely focused his remarks on Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich and President of DC Films Walter Hamada, which started before Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max. Since he first went public with these claims in July 2020, Fisher has only continued to voice his feelings on the matter, especially with the managerial changes taking place at Warner Bros.

Through the company's recent merger with Discovery, Fisher called out some of the former executives who lost or left their positions, hoping that it would signal a change in Warner Bros.' culture moving forward. Now, after another major change in leadership, the Cyborg star has once again shared his thoughts on what the future holds for the studio behind the DC Extended Universe.

Ray Fisher's Thoughts on WB Boss Change

DC

As a part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, former WB chairman Toby Emmerich will leave his position, although he will also get a production deal with the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline shared that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav looks forward to working with Emmerich in this capacity as he switches positions.

Following this announcement, Justice League star Ray Fisher expressed his hopes to never see somebody like Emmerich in that position again, which comes after two years of comments on Warner Bros.' abusive practices behind the scenes.

"May we never see the likes of Toby Emmerich again. Better days are surely ahead. Onward! A>E"

Fisher Comes After Warner Bros. Once Again

Almost nobody has been as vocal about the issues with Warner Bros.' management than Ray Fisher, as he continually expresses his feelings on the company's practices on social media with every piece of news surrounding them. Now, with Emmerich having left his position as the Warner Bros. chairman, Fisher sees the move as something to celebrate with how they move forward with their new projects.

The DC side of Warner Bros.' production slate could be going through some major changes through the merger, with Zaslav looking to change some of the company's release strategies and story-building techniques. Whether that means Fisher will be involved with any of it as Cyborg is still a complete mystery, but this move would certainly seem to crack the door open for a potential return on his end.

Fisher hasn't been seen on-screen as Cyborg in the canon DCEU since his only full appearance in 2017's Justice League, and he's admitted that he's willing to leave the role behind if nothing changed with Warner Bros. Now, with this big adjustment in leadership, the actor's decisions will surely be a hot topic of discussion as the popular DC franchise looks to get back on its feet.