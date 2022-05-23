DC Films President Testifying Against Amber Heard Over Aquaman 2 Issues

While Warner Bros. continues working to expand the DC Extended Universe, the studio still has its fair share of controversy to handle behind the scenes. This specifically concerns the ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp with regard to her upcoming role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, next year's anticipated DC sequel.

Over the past couple of weeks, Heard shared her thoughts on the matter at hand as it pertains to the damage that the lawsuit has done to her status with Warner Bros. and her role in the DC Universe. After playing a key role as the Atlantean royal Mera in 2018's Aquaman, Heard claimed that Warner Bros. heavily diminished her role in Aquaman 2, and she expressed her feelings that the studio didn't want to bring her back at all.

Warner Bros. categorically denied that this is the case, with several crew members even welcoming Heard back with open arms, even taking this situation into account over the past couple of years.

Now, as the trial moves into its last week of hearings, Warner Bros.' top DC movie executive is set to share his own testimony about Heard's claims and allegations.

Walter Hamada Testifying Against Amber Heard

As reported by Deadline, DC President of Films Walter Hamada is set to virtually take the stand on Tuesday, May 24, to testify in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Hamada is expected to reveal to the jury that there were no negative consequences for Heard in relation to the Aquaman franchise due to her legal situation, including her upcoming role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This comes just over a month after Hamada testified that Heard's option was initially declined due to chemistry issues with Arthur Curry actor Jason Momoa.

DC Films President Denies Heard's Claims

DC President of Films Walter Hamada is no stranger to controversy himself, already dealing with both Ray Fisher's claims against him after Justice League and troubles with The Flash star Ezra Miller ahead of that film's debut. With Heard's claims, he remains steadfast that Warner Bros. didn't diminish her opportunity to shine in Aquaman 2, even with a growlingly troublesome court case that continues to gain publicity.

The Direct exclusively revealed that Heard's Mera would spend most of Aquaman 2 pregnant with her and the leading hero's child, potentially limiting her action sequences, although the extent of that is unclear. Even so, Hamada's testimony will be something to keep a close eye on in the next few days as he shares his side of the story in an official capacity.

With nearly ten months until Aquaman 2 releases in theaters, Warner Bros. has plenty of challenges ahead with this movie's upcoming promotional tour and run in theaters next year. Even though filming is complete and the film is currently in post-production, there is still plenty of time for things to change depending on the results of Heard's time on the stand, which is coming closer to an end.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to debut in theaters on March 17, 2023.