Justice League's Ray Fisher Throws Shade at DC Boss Following Batgirl Cancelation

Batman isn't the only one who's vengeance. Following the complete and total cancellation of Batgirl and the reveal of Warner Bros. Discovery's future plans, the recently merged studio has endured considerable backlash. However, controversy and criticism, particularly in terms of DC comic book films, are nothing new for Warner Bros.

The studio's woes arguably began with 2017's Justice League when Warner Bros. took advantage of director Zack Snyder's absence to retool the film with Joss Whedon. In addition to the film's poor reception, fans launched a massive campaign to release the Snyder Cut of the film and allow the visionary to complete his plan for the movie.

While this relentless grassroots effort was successful and led to Zack Snyder's Justice League being released on HBO Max in 2021, that wasn't the only controversy Warner Bros. was forced to deal with.

Ray Fisher, who portrayed Cyborg in both versions of Justice League, went public about Whedon's abusive on-set behavior and Warner Bros. handling of the situation and has been consistent in doing so.

Now, in the wake of Batgirl, Fisher has taken to social media once more in regard to the latest news about DC's President.

Justice League's Ray Fisher Comments on DC President's Almost Exit

In response to reports that DC Films president Walter Hamada almost quit Warner Bros. Discovery due to Batgirl, actor Ray Fisher claimed Hamada was only "feigning outrage:"

"Walter Hamada feigning outrage and pretending to quit a job he knows he’s being replaced at is quite a vibe. A>E"

Sources claim that Hamada will now remain in his position until the October 21 release of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam.

The Legacy of Controversy Continues

Again, this is far from the first time Ray Fisher has criticized Warner Bros. leadership on social media.

In June of this year, Fisher expressed his dissatisfaction with Walter Hamada on social media using a reference to Amazon Prime's The Boys. Prior to that, the actor publicly called on Hamada to apologize after the Snyder Cut won the fan-voted "Movies Cheer Moment" award at the Academy Awards.

However, Fisher's frustrations aren't limited to Hamada. He also celebrated Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich's change of position following the merger with Discovery.

Even though the newly formed yet embattled studio reportedly wants distance between itself and the Zack Snyder era, as long as the old guard remains and leadership continues to choose controversy, fallout from fans and disgruntled stars will only follow.