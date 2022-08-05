Kevin Feige Reacts to Batgirl Cancellation News

The industry is still reeling from the shocking moves made by Warner Bros. in recent days as the new leadership shifts their overall strategy. These changes led to the complete cancelation of Batgirl, a film that was almost finished entirely. The drastic move is not normal—in fact, many long-time industry professionals are just as shocked as the general public.

The reason for the cancelation? For a tax write down. Supposedly, it may have also had something to do with its quality, but that’s been refuted, so it’s unclear if it even plays into the situation at all.

Both the directors and lead actress Leslie Grace have released public statements in regards to the news, but reactions are still coming in. Now, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has reacted to the sad news.

Kevin Feige's Message to Batgirl Directors

In a recent Instagram story, Ms. Marvel and Batgirl director Adil El Arbi shared a touching message he received from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in the wake of his wedding and the cancellation of his HBO Max original DC flick.

Feige reached out to offer his congratulations on El Arbi's wedding and his remorse for the cancelation of Batgirl - which was co-directed by Bilall Fallah:

"My friends I had to reach out and let you know we are all thinking about you both. Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl. Very proud of you guys for all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms. Marvel of course! Can't wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon."

The director captioned the post with a simple "thanks brother Kevin."

The original post can be seen below:

Instagram

In El Arbi's story, he also thanks everyone for "all the messages of support all over the world," and gave specific shoutouts to Edgar Wright and James Gunn for their "kind words and experience," which "[meant] a lot and [helped them] through this difficult period."

Kevin Feige, a Class Act

Kevin Feige reaching out like that is definitely a class act. It’s never been in question that the Marvel Studios president has a good relationship with the creatives he works with, but this is just further proof.

Obviously, he’s likely far from the only one to have reached out with words of support. There are likely plenty of other filmmakers who have offered words of encouragement that won’t make it to the public eye.

But, what are the odds that Marvel Studios will try and work with the two Batgirl directors sooner rather than later? If Ms. Marvel does come back for a second season, their talents could be of great use. After all, the episodes they worked on for the hero’s debut outing were the best of the bunch.

Fingers crossed that no matter what happens, things start looking up for them.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.