Batgirl Actor Calls Warner Bros. Boss an 'Imbecile' Following Cancelation

Batgirl was poised to expand the DC Extended Universe by adding another heroine into the mix, but in a surprising move, Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the movie's release. The studio's cancellation made headlines, earning strong reactions from fans and even MCU filmmakers and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Warner Bros. Discovery shared in an official statement that the decision to cancel Batgirl “reflects [their] leadership’s strategic shift” and that it was “not a reflection of [Leslie Grace’s] performance.” Moreover, a report also revealed that the studio felt the movie was “neither big enough to feel worthy of a major theatrical release nor small enough to make economic sense.”

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had already broken their silence about the movie's cancellation, admitting that they were " saddened and shocked" by the news. Now, another cast member has shared strong words about this development, directed toward Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Batgirl Actor Reveals Disappointment Toward Warner Bros. CEO

DC

Eric Kohn's column on IndieWire about Batgirl's cancellation garnered many compelling responses, and one of them came from an actor who was involved in the DC movie.

An anonymous actor who appeared in a minor role in Batgirl expressed his honest sentiments towards Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about the movie's cancellation, describing the top executive as an "imbecile" while also saying that his "cowardice is breathtaking."

In his statement, the actor also mentioned that the situation was a "whole nightmare," sharing that he was "offended" by what happened and he felt terrible for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and lead star Leslie Grace.

In addition, the actor's also revealed that filming during the cold weather in Glasgow combined with the pandemic was an "enormous, rewarding challenge:"

"I felt a considerable amount of comfort (and sincere sadness) reading your excellent article and the examination of this whole nightmare. The multiple streaming avenues and their vague guarantees appear anything but secure. I am very offended by what happened and feel terrible for the directors and Leslie Grace, who were all wonderful to work with, as well as all of the technicians. It was an enormous, rewarding challenge to make this movie during Covid, and during the cold weather in Glasgow. None of these things matter to an imbecile like [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav]. His cowardice is breathtaking. I am glad I got to participate and I wish the best for all those involved — except the suits at Warner Brothers. But they all get replaced sooner than later."

What's Next for Batgirl?

Although he only portrayed a minor role in the movie, the anonymous actor's sentiment toward Batgirl's cancellation is understandable and valid, considering the hard work that was done by his fellow cast and crew members.

While many would agree that calling Warner Bros. Discovery CEO an "imbecile" was uncalled for, some would say that the actor's passion for the project could be the reason behind his strong words.

Batgirl's cancellation sparked a domino effect that spelled bad news for some of DC's ongoing projects, and it's reasonable to assume that the anonymous actor is just one of the many individuals behind the scenes who are disappointed with the studio's recent decisions. For example, DC Films president Walter Hamada almost exited the studio because of the movie's cancellation, and this strong reaction from the top executive himself could've acted as a beacon for others (like this anonymous actor) to express their honest opinions about the move.

Although it appears that there is no chance that Batgirl is going to be released in any form anytime soon, a new report indicated that Leslie Grace may still be able to come back as the Gotham heroine in a future DC project. This promising development is a silver lining for the actress and the character, and this could even pave the way for another solo project involving Batgirl to be released after her live-action appearance.