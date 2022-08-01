Michael Keaton Teases How Much His Batman Has Changed In The Flash Movie

The Flash is set to change the status quo of the DCEU by exploring the Multiverse and bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman. The veteran actor first portrayed Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman back in 1989, with the titular hero going up against Jack Nicholson's Joker to save Gotham. After Keaton's successful debut, the actor returned in a sequel titled Batman Returns in 1992.

While the post-Batman Returns history of Keaton's Dark Knight has already been explored in a comic book series called Batman '89, The Flash is set to shed some more light on the character's future as Ezra Miller's Barry Allen will end up on his Earth to form an alliance to save the world. The film's trailer also revealed that other facets of the character, such as the Batcave and the Batmobile will also return, giving fans a complete experience that showcases nostalgia from Burton's Batman films.

Now, Keaton has shared an interesting reveal about his Batman comeback in a new interview.

Michael Keaton Addresses Batman Return in The Flash

Michael Keaton sat down with Variety to talk about his upcoming role as Batman in Ezra Miller's The Flash movie in 2023.

With several stars, now up to a grand total of seven, having donned the cowl since Keaton, the actor admitted that it was a little confusing to dive back into the world of Gotham's Caped Crusader.

Keaton shared that his Bruce Wayne hasn't changed a bit since his last appearance in 1992's Batman Returns though. In response to the notion that the character of Bruce Wayne and Batman has changed over the years, Keaton simply said, "Not mine."

Last year, Keaton told Variety that "there has to be a reason" for him to return as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie. Fast-forward to this year, the outlet followed up by asking what the reason is for his comeback, to which Keaton responded by saying that "it seemed like fun:"

“It seemed like fun. I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ’Holy moly!’"

The Batman and Batman Returns actor continued by crediting Richard Donner and Christopher Reeves for spearheading the superhero world with 1978's Superman, but he asserted that Tim Burton is the one who "changed everything."

Keaton also noted that the writers of The Flash crafted a "really good" script, making him curious "to see if [he] can pull it off:"

"The writing was actually really good! So I thought, why not? It’s cool to drop in and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

Michael Keaton's Exciting Comments Tease a Powerful Performance

Michael Keaton's latest confirmation that his Bruce Wayne didn't change after his last on-screen appearance is fitting, especially considering the positive response of fans toward his portrayal of Gotham's protector.

In the two Batman movies that he starred in, Keaton managed to humanize Bruce Wayne, portraying a character that is relatable and who is struggling to keep the duality of the Batman persona. On top of that, the actor also made the iconic Dark Knight voice famous, setting the standard that other actors tried to copy over the years.

In addition to Keaton's Batman voice returning, many would agree that the actor's portrayal of Bruce Wayne is a definitive take, and seeing it come back on the big screen is a welcome gift for diehard fans of the character.

A previous rumor already revealed that the test audiences of the movie are responding well to The Flash, and there's a strong chance that Keaton's Batman is one of the reasons behind such positive feedback.

Meanwhile, Keaton's remark about having fun returning to his iconic role as Batman could translate to his on-screen appearance, thus cementing another solid performance in the movie.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on June 23, 2023.