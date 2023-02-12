First Look at Michael Keaton's Batman Return In The Flash (Photos)

Michael Keaton as Batman
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

The Flash's new trailer featured the first exciting footage of Michael Keaton's Batman.

Although The Flash was filled with controversies due to its lead star Ezra Miller, the anticipation is still high for the upcoming DCEU movie, and one of the reasons is the presence of Keaton's Dark Knight. 

Marketing for the movie has highlighted Gotham's protector with promotional images showcasing the best looks at Batman's suit. It is unknown how Batman fits in The Flash, but its first teaser revealed that he would have a significant role. 

The Flash Unveils First Footage of Michael Keaton’s Batman

Warner Bros. officially unveiled the first full trailer for The Flash, showcasing a fresh look at Michael Keaton's Batman in-action alongside the titular Scarlet Speedster. 

The trailer showed Keaton saying his iconic "I'm Batman" line while also featuring glimpses of the hero battling different enemies:

Michael Keaton as Batman, The Flash
Warner Bros.

A closer look at Keaton's Bat-suit was also revealed:

Michael Keaton as Batman, The Flash
Warner Bros.

Watch the official trailer below: 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

