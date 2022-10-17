Ezra Miller at Risk of Facing 20+ Years In Prison Ahead of The Flash Movie

Ezra Miller Faces Possible Jail Time

DC

Deadline reported that The Flash star Ezra Miller is possibly facing up to 26 years behind bars and over $2,000 in fines if they're found guilty of felony burglary charges. As of now, the star is pleading not guilty.

Earlier this year, Miller was caught entering the home of a Vermont resident, Isaac Winokur, after they had stolen three bottles of liquor from the victim's pantry.

Despite the news, Miller seemed quite happy and upbeat when they appeared in court. They're expected to have to return for more proceedings on the matter at an undecided future date. As part of their conditions, the actor will have to stay away from Winokur, alongside another Vermont local—Aiden Early.

This means that Miller cannot have any contact with either of them, either in-person, by phone, email, text, or even social media. The actor was also barred from abusing or harassing either victim as well.

Miller's attorney, Lisa Skelkrot, declared that "[they] agree to those conditions]," while the actor themself noted aloud, "I do understand."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!