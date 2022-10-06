The Flash Co-Star Supports Ezra Miller Amid Controversial Allegations

The Flash has been making unexpected headlines due to the controversy surrounding its lead star, Ezra Miller. The DC actor has had many run-ins with authorities in the past months, starting with several arrests in Hawaii while also being charged with felony burglary in Vermont after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from a local home.

Although Miller has already apologized for the string of controversies, their future as the Scarlet Speedster is still unknown.

Still, a promising update about their recovery has been revealed, with reports saying that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, had a "very positive meeting" with Warner Bros.

Now, ahead of the movie's release next year, one of Miller's co-stars has expressed support for them amid the controversies they are facing.

Ezra Miller's Co-Star Expresses Support to the Actor

Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who is set to play an undisclosed role in The Flash, sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about working on the movie and its lead star Ezra Miller.

When asked about Miller's working experience with the cast and crew amid his troubling allegations, Jackson described that it was "so amazing," noting the level of production, creative freedom, and scope:

"Honestly, it was so amazing for me to see that level of production and that level of creative freedom and scope. A lot of our scenes were improvised, and I think that it was a really supportive and creative environment."

The actress expressed support for Miller by describing them as a "remarkable talent" and a "brilliant" Flash, saying that they are "just the perfect casting" for the DC hero:

"And what a remarkable talent, and I think what a brilliant Flash. It’s just the perfect casting for The Flash. When the world sees that performance, they’ll be completely blown away. I had an amazing time on that job and I think that it definitely made me a better actor."

Vanity Fair also asked Jackson about her unnamed character in the movie. While the actress couldn't say anything about it, Jackson teased that she's a "really, fun interesting character:"

"I’m so scared of Warner Bros. I’m just so delighted that I got the part that I’m so scared to even speak about it in case I get fired. So I can’t tell you anything at the moment, but I’m really delighted about playing her. She’s a really fun, interesting character and a very different character from things I’ve played in the past. I’ve worked with some amazing people and I just loved the experience."

Ezra Miller's DC Tenure Continues

DC

Saoirse-Monica Jackson's comments about Ezra Miller's portrayal of the Flash are quite commendable, but it's obvious that the actress didn't directly address the actor's controversies.

It's possible that she is not free to comment on the matter, resulting in her remark about her praise for Miller. Still, the actress' comments boosted the anticipation for Miller's upcoming stint as the Scarlet Speedster, which is a good sign for the DCEU movie.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of possibilities centered around Jackson's unnamed character in The Flash. There's a chance that she could end up playing one of the hero's rogue villains, such as notable female enemies of the hero like Golden Glider and Magenta.

If she is playing one of Flash's villains, it's likely that she could have a minor role in the movie, considering that a good chunk of it will focus on exploring the Multiverse.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on June 23, 2023.