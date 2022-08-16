Ezra Miller Issues Official Statement Following Felony & Arrests

Warner Bros. Discovery has some major challenges ahead with the continuation of the DC Extended Universe, which unfortunately includes some uncomfortable off-screen controversy. Much of that surrounds The Flash leading actor Ezra Miller, who's been in the spotlight for the past few months for quite disturbing reasons.

Miller has found themselves in one ugly situation after another, from being arrested twice in the state of Hawaii to reportedly traveling across the country with weapons and body armor out of fear of being followed. These are only the most recent reports detailing Miller's life outside of his work in the DCEU, and it's putting some serious concerns in place for their own solo movie's release next year.

Over most of this year, Miller has gone completely radio silent about the issue, with reports even indicating that WBD has had Miller film more material for The Flash in the midst of the controversy. Now, after public speculation ran rampant regarding Miller's mental state in this crisis, the actor has shared their first statement on where they are from a mental perspective.

The Flash's Ezra Miller Addresses Controversy

In a statement first published by Variety via their representative, The Flash star Ezra Miller has apologized for the string of controversy surrounding their life off-camera. This includes multiple arrests, reported assaults, a felony burglary, and various bouts of disorderly conduct.

Miller noted the "complex mental health issues" that they are working through and confirmed that they have gone into treatment for the issue. The actor also apologized to everybody who's been involved with these incidents and fans who have watched everything unfold, affirming their commitment to being "healthy, safe and productive" once again:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller Checking Their Own Mental Health

While this news certainly doesn't resolve the issues that have followed Ezra Miller for nearly three years, this is a step in the right direction for the troubled actor.

Hearing them admit to having mental health issues is the first step in the recovery process as the battle begins to fix their mistakes and get their life back under control. With nothing but negative press surrounding them as concerns for The Flash's release grow with each passing day, this will hopefully get Miller on the right path to a more stable mental state moving forward.

It's still unclear what Warner Bros. will decide to do with him in regards to his role as Barry Allen, especially with the entire state of the DCEU in flux after the merger with Discovery. This also comes in the midst of rumors that The Flash could reset the entire story no matter what happens behind the scenes, leaving Miller's place in the leading role on even rockier ground.

At the very least, hearing this statement come from Miller's representative is the most positive piece of news surrounding the actor in quite some time, and hopefully things can start to improve from here.

The Flash is currently set to release in theaters on June 23, 2023.