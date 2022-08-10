The Flash’s Ezra Miller Films More Scenes Following Arrests

Fans have probably had enough of hearing about the drama-riddled DCEU. Sure, Marvel Studios is dealing with some much-deserved pushback regarding its treatment of VFX workers, but the team at Warner Bros. is getting hit from all sides. There’s Amber Heard’s legal troubles, Ray Fisher’s public tantrum, the cancelation of Batgirl, and even a consistently recurring one with the insane antics of The Flash's Ezra Miller.

The star is set to lead next year’s The Flash, but the fate of their movie has long been in question. They’ve come a long way from choking a fan at a bar. now having incidents including public intoxication, death threats, paranoia, alleged cults, and most recently, a felony burglary.

While the felony for stealing alcohol from someone's home happened only days ago, the bulk of his controversies happened in the Spring of 2022, when he was arrested multiple times.

One would think that, given all of those examples, Warner Bros. might be trying its hardest to work with Miller as little as possible in hopes of still being able to release the film one day. Well, it looks like that’s not quite the case. In fact, the studio had the actor in for more shooting after many of MIller’s allegations had already come to light.

Arrests Didn’t Slow Miller Down

DC

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed some startling details about how Warner Bros. has worked around Ezra Miller’s legal action.

The outlet claimed that The Flash star participated regularly in scheduling additional photography for the production over the summer, namely towards the end of May. This was all after their previous legal shenanigans and subsequent arrests, not including the recent felony burglary.

The studio still has not made a decision about whether The Flash’s release date will shift again or potentially move to just streaming.

Will The Flash Ever See the Light of Day?

Deciding to still work with Miller is not a good look for Warner Bros.. Especially after the big Batgirl cancelation and other various massive changes across the board, the studio should be doing everything in its power to look good.

Pulling the actor in for work, under the radar, right after his antics in Hawaii, is not a good way of doing that. After all, he threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman and threatened to kill folks at a karaoke bar––WB should probably just start relying on movie magic to complete the project––especially if the actor ends up being arrested for longer.

Sure, if they want to ever release The Flash, it does need to be a finished movie. Maybe the company had no other choice but to bring him in so they could tie the final product together.

Pulling back and looking at it from the outside, however, one thing seems pretty clear: there’s no winning move. They can work with Miller to finish the movie or simply drop it and call the roughly $200 million investment a loss.

This is likely far from the last questionable update fans will get in regards to the future of Miller’s solo project. Hopefully, they’ll be able to at least have the movie see the light of day.

The Flash is expected to arrive in theaters on June 23, 2023.