The Flash’s Ezra Miller Now Travels With Gun & Body Armor Amid Troubling Allegations

Warner Bros. has been neck-deep in controversy in recent months. From the Amber Heard legal drama to the abrupt and unnecessary cancelation of Batgirl—the studio don’t have the best reputation right now. None of that has been helped by one of its other messy situations: Ezra Miller.

The star was brought aboard as the Flash for Justice League and from there went on to film their own solo movie. The problem? Well, recently, Miller has been arrested multiple times following a number of uncomfortable public incidents.

Not only have they been continually arrested, but the DC star has been accused of physical and verbal abuse, grooming of a minor, and more.

Needless to say, none of that has given the upcoming The Flash movie any good press. And unfortunately, it doesn’t look to be letting up anytime soon.

Ezra Miller’s New Protective Attire

DC

In a new report from Business Insider, some troubling information has surfaced regarding The Flash star Ezra Miller.

According to their sources, Miller has been driving around the US carrying at least one gun and wearing a bulletproof vest. Why? Well, they’re reportedly paranoid about being followed by the likes of the FBI or Ku Klux Klan.

Tokata Iron Eyes, an activist who had interactions with Miller, noted that the vest was “a fashionable safety measure in response to actual attacks and received death threats.”

It’s gotta so bad that many close to the actor have started to worry that Miller has truly lost touch with reality—though the reasoning is not quite clear.

An anonymous longtime family friend noted that the star has been "enabled" by using "their fame, their wealth, their earning potential, their whiteness, and their beauty:”

“I think Ezra has been enabled because of their fame, their wealth, their earning potential, their whiteness, and their beauty… it’s really hard to intervene when someone has as many resources as Ezra… when you’re famous, people are less likely to say ‘no’ to you. I think that those things can be really dangerous.”

Some sources believe that Miller’s recent behavior is indicative of mental illness. One friend close to him noted how they are grieving the person they once knew in Miller:

“That’s the person that I’m grieving now… they were always kind of different from other people their age, but not scary. We were really, really good friends. It’s really sad.”

Miller Has Lost Touch With Reality

With Batgirl having been canceled and Supergirl likely next, many fans are worried The Flash’s fate is already written in stone. Even more sad is that Ezra Miller certainly doesn’t seem to care much about what happens in that regard.

Even if his solo project does release, fans shouldn't bank on seeing the actor as the Scarlet Speedster after this upcoming movie. Warner Bros. has been rumored to be cutting ties with the actor for quite some time—hopefully, this will mean the studio will be looking for a new actor as opposed to completely shelving the character.

The future of the DCEU has never been more uncertain. Maybe the studio truly does need to just completely wipe the slate clean and start from scratch. Somehow, at this point, that seems like it might be the best option.

The Flash may or may not hit theaters on June 23, 2023.