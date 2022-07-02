Warner Bros Still Committed to Ezra Miller’s Flash Despite Disturbing New Allegations

The Flash is designed to answer important questions about the DCEU's future due to the fact that the Multiverse is involved in its narrative. However, the issues surrounding Ezra Miller have led to uncertainty about his time with the franchise. The actor was charged with second-degree assault in Hawaii, with him being arrested twice.

Despite addressing the allegations thrown at him, Miller responded by posting memes on his Instagram account, fueling even more controversy in the process. It was also revealed that Warner Bros. is already pulling the plug on Miller's involvement with the DCEU after The Flash, and this is in line with the report that the studio will not pursue a dedicated panel for the movie at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Now, new details have emerged about Miller's DCEU future.

Warner Bros. Still Pushing for Ezra Miller's 'The Flash'

DC

Variety revealed that Warner Bros. is still "committed" to releasing The Flash in theaters in June 2023 despite the troubling allegations against its lead star Ezra Miller.

Miller's controversy has recently worsened as the actor has been involved with another round of abuse allegations in Iceland.

However, the outlet shared that it's unclear if the studio will continue to push through with Miller as the DCEU's Scarlet Speedster in future projects.

According to Variety's sources, The Flash, which has a budget of $200 million, "simply costs too much" for Warner Bros. to scrap entirely. Reshooting with a new actor to replace Miller is also not an option since it is "cost-prohibitive" due to the fact that he is in "virtually every scene."

Moreover, an HBO Max release is also unlikely, since the studio believes that the film won't be able to generate the revenue needed to turn a profit.

What Happens to Ezra Miller After The Flash?

Deciding not to release The Flash is not best for business, and it seems Warner Bros. is aware of that. Although Ezra Miller has been involved with troubling accusations, the actor's solo project is a significant piece in the DCEU puzzle that will be hard to pass up.

At this stage, the franchise is in a state of flux, considering that fans are confused about different things, such as the SnyderVerse's canonicity and the transition from Ben Affleck's Batman to Michael Keaton's Dark Knight. The Flash is poised to answer all of those questions.

However, Miller's DCEU stint after The Flash is a different story altogether. It's possible that the upcoming movie will be marketed as the one that resets everything for the franchise, thus leading to a fresh start for the DCEU, one which many have been seeking for a while.

Given that fans are already pitching possible replacements for Miller, Warner Bros. could decide to push through with the recasting, or they could opt to tell a story of a new Flash on a different Earth. Whatever the case, all signs potentially indicate that Miller's time as the Scarlet Speedster might be over sooner rather than later.

The Flash is still set to premiere in theaters on June 2, 2023.