The Flash Movie Skipping Comic-Con Amid Ezra Miller Allegations

The Flash is in a current state of uncertainty due to the issues surrounding its lead star, Ezra Miller. The DCEU actor has been arrested in Hawaii multiple times this year on charges of second-degree assault. The controversy didn't stop there as Miller responded to his legal issues in an unexpected way by posting memes on his Instagram account, but the actor soon deleted these images.

Despite that, a report claimed that Warner Bros. is calling it quits with Miller, following the release of The Flash next year. As a result, DC fans went on to pitch possible replacements for the actor, with names such as Grant Gustin (CW's The Flash), Dylan O'Brien (Maze Runner), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things​​​​​​​), and Austin Butler (Elvis) rounding out the list.

Now, another update about The Flash could give a clue about Warner Bros.' plans for the movie moving forward.

No DCEU Panel in SDCC?

DC

Ahead of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the plans of Warner Bros.' theatrical division for the event are still unclear and still being discussed internally.

This year, Warner Bros. has several DC films on its slate, namely DC's League of Super-Pets, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. THR speculated that a dedicated panel for these movies could be featured at the event.

However, 2023 DC movies, such as The Flash and Blue Beetle, will reportedly not have panels, mainly because they are considered "too far out" to have a "meaningful" impact. In the past, Warner Bros. presented June movies at Comic-Con the year before. For example, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, which premiered in June 2017, had a panel at SDCC 2016.

The Flash not having a panel could be linked to the troubling allegations about its lead star Ezra Miller in Hawaii.

THR also revealed in its report that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is implementing significant changes to the company's approach to Comic-Con. For the first time, Warner Bros., including DC, will reportedly skip having a presence on the convention floor. In the past, Warner showcased movie and TV costumes on display while also featuring cast members from Justice League and Watchmen appearing for autograph signings.

The outlet then shared that The CW's shows, such as The Flash, Superman & Lois, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel, will all be absent due to the broadcast network's possible sale.

Amid this change, THR noted that Warner Bros. Discovery's presence at SDCC is still intended to reassure fans that they are still the company's priority, as the merger leans toward in a new direction.

In a separate report, Collider's Steven Weintraub shared a similar report that DC Films will not have a presence at this year's SDCC:

"have heard DC (movies) will NOT be at #ComicCon this year. Obviously nothing is final until the schedule gets released but that's what I'm hearing."

In the past two years, DC made its big announcements during DC FanDome, a virtual convention where major actors, actresses, and directors are involved.

The Dilemma Surrounding The Flash's Marketing

Ezra Miller's latest controversies present an intriguing challenge for Warner Bros. moving forward, especially for The Flash's marketing team. Although the film's trailer is reportedly coming soon, the studio's approach when it comes to press interviews with the film's lead star is expected to be closely monitored.

It's possible that skipping a presentation for The Flash at SDCC could be the first step in handling Miller's legal troubles, with a proper strategy arriving in the coming months. Despite that, The Flash reportedly received high praise during its test screenings, and this could serve as a good sign that the movie could do well in the box office.

Meanwhile, while it is still unknown if Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be included in the studio's SDCC panel, there's a strong chance that a presentation for DC's League of Super-Pets will happen, mainly because the movie will premiere on July 29. Warner Bros. could reveal an official clip or a final trailer or the studio could go all-in and showcase a special screening dedicated to the attendees.

As for other DCEU movies, Warner Bros. could eventually unveil the return of DC FanDome this year, and this could be where major announcement for Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arise. The 2020 edition of the event happened in June 2020 while 2021's virtual event was held in October 2021, so it's reasonable to assume that a potential DC FanDome event could happen in either August or September this year.

The Flash is still set to premiere in theaters on June 2, 2023.