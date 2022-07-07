Warner Bros. Confirms DC Movie Announcements at Comic-Con 2022

The entertainment industry was badly hit by the pandemic, which included the cancelation of in-person events such as the highly-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con. Despite that, Warner Bros. and DC embraced the change by showcasing their projects in an online event called DC FanDome, ultimately leading to a plethora of significant announcements and surprises.

As things slowly get back to normal, San Diego Comic-Con is confirmed to be back as an in-person event once more, meaning that the iconic Hall H panels will also return.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already confirmed that they will have a presence at this year's event, but DC's plans are still unclear due to a report that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is implementing significant changes to the company's approach to the event.

Now, DC's plans have surprisingly emerged online ahead of this massive fan convention.

SDCC Highlights Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

DC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on social media that Black Adam will have a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 23.

The DC actor confirmed that the panel will take place in Hall H while also revealing that it will highlight the Justice Society of America and the film's director Jaume Collet-Serra:

"COMIC CON EXCLUSIVE FINALLY… The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON BLACK ADAM JSA: JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA DIRECTOR: JAUME COLLET-SERRA SATURDAY JULY 23rd. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA COMIC-CON HALL H 6,000 STRONG I’ll see you then… LGF."

The full announcement video can be seen below:

In line with the WWE Legend's announcement, Warner Bros. also unveiled a fresh new teaser for Black Adam that highlights its Hall H panel:

In a previous report, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the plans of Warner Bros.' theatrical division for the event were still unclear. The outlet also revealed that 2023 DC movies, such as The Flash and Blue Beetle, will reportedly not have panels since they are considered "too far out" to have a "meaningful" impact.

Meanwhile, Fandango's Erik Davis speculated that Black Adam isn't the lone presentation of DC in Hall H:

"JUST IN: WB is bringing DC to #SDCC! So far #BlackAdam is confirmed to be there for the Saturday panel... but I suspect that's not all. And you know The Rock is gonna go BIG inside Hall H."

Given this confirmation, it looks like DC will push through with its Hall H presentation, meaning that other films on the studio's slate could join Black Adam in the event.

Replying to a fan question, Davis added that it makes sense for DC to bring more, pointing out that new footage from Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash were unveiled during CinemaCon:

"I don't know for sure, but it would make sense for them to bring some stuff. At CinemaCon, we saw new footage from Black Adam, Shazam, Aquaman 2, and The Flash."

Will Warner Bros. Reveal the DCEU's Future Plans?

Dwayne Johnson's latest Black Adam announcement all but confirms that more footage from the DC film will be unveiled during the event.

There's a strong chance that a final trailer featuring more of the film's intense action sequences and story details will be revealed. It's also possible that an official clip will be showcased, potentially highlighting the Justice Society of America. On top of the footage, the presence of Johnson and the other cast members also indicates that more details about the movie will be released.

Warner Bros.' confirmed presence at San Diego Comic-Con could mean that the plan for DC is to still make a splash and rival Marvel Studios' announcements. While it is unknown if this development will affect DC FanDome, it seems plausible that the studio's focus will now lean toward in-person gatherings rather than the online realm.

In addition to Black Adam, presentations for this month's DC's League of Super-Pets and Shazam! Fury of the Gods could also be in the cards, considering both films are part of the studio's 2022 slate.

However, it's a different story for DC's 2023 slate as the studio appears to have scrapped dedicated panels for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash. However, Warner Bros. could still showcase new footage from those films via a sizzle reel or official clips could be released online to hype their respective releases.

Black Adam is set to premiere in theaters on October 21.