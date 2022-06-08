Watch: Black Adam's First Trailer Shows The Rock Killing People

The DCEU is expanding with the impending arrival of Black Adam. The upcoming flick has been a long time coming for the franchise, with WWE Legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being attached to the project for a decade. After several delays due to the pandemic, Black Adam was finally given an October 2022 premiere date exclusively in theaters. Johnson is joined by a stellar cast that includes Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone as members of the Justice Society of America.

While fans wait for its highly-anticipated release, Johnson has been a key part of the film's marketing, boosting anticipation with every social media post while also providing behind-the-scenes updates. Despite that, official footage from the film is limited, with Warner Bros. only unveiling different teasers and a clip straight from the DC movie.

Now, as Johnson promised recently, fresh footage of one of DC's most dangerous anti-heroes has emerged online.

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Fresh Footage of Black Adam

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson officially released a brand-new trailer for Black Adam, showcasing a fresh look at the titular anti-hero, the Justice Society of America, and thrilling action sequences.

Teth Adam, the alter-ego of Black Adam, can be seen struggling as he tries to fight off someone from possibly doing experiments on him:

Teth Adam is confirmed to have lost his son in the movie, explaining why he unleashes his wrath on Earth:

Black Adam unleashes his lightning as he tries to assert his dominance:

Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher roams around the city in this official new still from the movie:

A proper look at Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate was also revealed in the trailer:

Black Adam and Aldis Hodge's Hawkman face off in this intense shot from the trailer:

Black Adam is ruthless and has no regard for humans. The anti-hero can be seen throwing an innocent man into the air in this new still:

The Air Force also joins the fight as they try to stop Black Adam's rampage:

Black Adam is ready for every challenge that awaits him:

Black Adam catches a rocket while protecting civilians (surprisingly) in this new shot from the trailer:

Alongside the reveal, Black Adam's official synopsis was also unveiled, revealing more story details:

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods - imprisoned just as quickly - Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

The full trailer can be seen below:

Will Black Adam Remain a Villain?

Black Adam's killing spree in the trailer could hint that the film will explore the character's bloodbath and the potential ramifications of his actions. Based on the footage, it's also safe to say that the Justice Society of America will serve as Black Adam's enemies as the team tries to fend off his rampage to protect civilians.

Black Adam is also not holding back in the latest trailer as the character can be seen showcasing his might even against innocent humans. The JSA appears to have their hands full with the former slave of Khandaq, meaning that the whole team will be needed to try and pacify Dwayne Johnson's DC anti-hero.

However, at the tail-end of the trailer, the titular character saves two civilians from harm, likely hinting that his redemption will be developed throughout the movie. Still, this doesn't change the fact that an eventual showdown with Zachary Levi's Shazam could still happen down the line, considering the storied rivalry between the two characters from the comics.

Aside from showcasing Black Adam's powers and dominance over humans, a big part of the movie is also expected to explore Teth Adam's past in Khandaq, allowing fans to learn his tragic backstory.

It is unknown if Black Adam is still a villain by the end of the movie, but it's possible that he will transition into a full-blown anti-hero to set up an intriguing DCEU future.

Black Adam is set to premiere in theaters on October 21.