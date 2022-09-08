New Black Adam Trailer: Exact TIME of Release Officially Announced

Black Adam is the next big project under the DCEU umbrella, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson leading the charge. The upcoming movie will explore the origins of the titular anti-hero while also introducing a brand-new superhero team in the form of the Justice Society of America.

Marketing for the DC series has been ramping up in the past weeks, starting with a massive showcase during San Diego Comic-Con. During the convention, Johnson made a powerful entrance wearing Black Adam's costume while also unveiling a new trailer to further boost anticipation for its October release.

Recently, Warner Bros. revealed a new batch of stunning character posters for Black Adam. And now, a special announcement confirmed when the next trailer will officially arrive online.

Black Adam's Trailer Will Arrive Soon

DC

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that Black Adam's new trailer will premiere tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT.

The WWE Legend hyped up its release in a new video that he posted on Twitter:

Will Black Adam's Final Trailer Reveal True Villain?

This confirmation from Dwayne Johnson should ease the minds of fans who are speculating about the exact time of the trailer's release. In addition, this schedule is also in line with the usual release time of trailers for big movies.

Black Adam's trailers have already revealed tons of footage from the movie, such as the titular anti-hero killing some people, the Justice Society of America in action, and a look at the clash between the two powerful forces. However, official merchandise revealed that there is an actual main villain that is lurking in the shadows, who is Marwan Kenzari's Sabbac.

It's possible that this next trailer will officially unveil the first look at Sabbac, giving fans a glimpse of how dangerous and powerful this character will be. The new footage could also reveal more story details, such as exploring the different backstories of the JSA members and explaining Sabbac's motivations.

The good news is it's only a matter of time before fans will find out what's next for Black Adam in the new trailer.

Black Adam is set to premiere in theaters on October 21.