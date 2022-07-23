Warner Bros. Reveals Next DC Movie Appearance for Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller was one of a handful of characters that continued their DCEU journey in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. After 2016's Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer was a critical failure, many characters were scrapped or quickly killed off in Gunn's recent soft reboot/sequel.

Waller is a hard-nosed government worker, given the mission to put together criminals for the greater good. As seen in The Suicide Squad, her actions and motives aren't always heroic and she works within the gray area of advanced individuals.

After reprising her role during a cameo in Peacemaker, Viola Davis is once again appearing in the DCEU.

DC's Suicide Squad Boss Returning in Black Adam

DC

It was announced at this year's DC panel at San Diego Comic-Con that Black Adam will be Davis' third DCEU appearance on the big screen as Amanda Waller. The extent of the role wasn't revealed.

Her daughter, Leota Waller-Adebayo was recently a lead character in HBO Max's Peacemaker.

Check out the newly released Black Adam trailer here:

Amanda Waller Putting Together a Team?

Amanda Waller doesn't have the best reputation in the DCEU because of the events in The Suicide Squad. It is revealed in the film that Task Force X's true mission was only to erase all evidence of the USA's involvement with Project Starfish.

Waller is called out for her Task Force ensembles in Peacemaker, so it will be interesting to see where she finds herself in Black Adam.

In theory, Waller could see Black Adam as an invaluable tool. However, she can't threaten him with certain death if he disobeys her.

The difference between Black Adam and other superheroes is that he is not really a hero. He's a god-like being that sees his own way to justice, by any means necessary.

Another theory is that Waller is in charge of or working in coordination with the Justice Society of America. This team, including Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) appear to square off against the titular protagonist in Black Adam.

Amanda Waller furthers her role as a throughline for the DCEU when she appears in Black Adam, opening on October 21st only in theaters.