DCEU Reboot? Dwayne Johnson Teases 'New Era' of DC Movies

Is Dwayne Johnson Teasing a DCEU Reboot?

During DC's Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, via Comicbook, shared that the goal of Black Adam is to “usher in a new era in the DC universe.”

Johnson was offering high praise to Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra, pointing out that he was the right man to create this unique DC movie which then led to him asking fans:

"What does that character [Black Adam] mean? What does it mean to build out the DC universe with the Justice Society as well?”

It is unknown if Johnson is teasing a DCEU reboot or if Black Adam is the first movie set in the new timeline after the Multiverse adventure of Ezra Miller's Flash.

The WWE Legend also thanked fans for their love for his portrayal of the DCEU anti-hero:

"I would come here and I would bring movies here and think, 'I hope people like it, maybe. To be here, today, to watch Black Adam levitate and throw lightning like he was throwing around candy means so much."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

