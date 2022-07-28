'New Era' of Warner Bros' DC Universe Incoming, Says Star

Black Adam will not only introduce a plethora of new characters into the DCEU, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also promised that the hierarchy of the DC Universe will change after the movie. The "hierarchy of the DC Universe" line has been the movie's go-to statement in its marketing, and the trailers already proved that this is more than just a promotional line due to Black Adam's dominance over the Justice Society of America.

Still, this line could also hint that Black Adam will change the DCEU like never before, mainly due to the introduction of the JSA and Johnson's titular anti-hero. The characters' arrival is set to make its mark on the DCEU, especially after the confirmation that The Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller is involved in the movie.

This could hint that Black Adam could serve as a beacon for other anti-heroes to appear in the DCEU, and Johnson's latest comment could support that belief.

Dwayne Johnson Teases 'New Era' of DCEU Incoming

DC

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson sat down with ScreenRant to talk about the DCEU's future after his upcoming movie.

While discussing the latest trailer that was shown at Warner Bros.' Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Johnson shared that they wanted to create a movie that would "start the pendulum swing in the DC Universe."

In addition, the WWE legend reiterated that Black Adam would usher in a "new era" of the DC Universe, one that includes a "new anti-hero era, a new era of tone, and a new era of story:"

“That footage is a reflection of our tone. That footage is also a reflection of our director’s vision, who wanted to create something that was different; who wanted to create a movie that was disruptive. But also he wanted to create a movie that would start the pendulum swing in the DC universe. In addition to the hierarchy of power that I’ve been talking about, this pendulum swing [will] usher in a new era of the DC Universe. A new antihero era; a new era of tone, and a new era of story. And also, it’s this incredible opportunity that we have at Seven Bucks Productions for Black Adam’s storytelling to build out the DC Universe with disruption and with respect. Listening to the fans, because they’ll always guide you.”

During the film's Hall H panel, Johnson already shared that the goal of Black Adam is to “usher in a new era in the DC universe," asking fans the following questions following that reveal:

"What does that character [Black Adam] mean? What does it mean to build out the DC universe with the Justice Society as well?”

Here's What the DCEU's Anti-Hero Era Could Mean (Theory)

Dwayne Johnson's remark about Black Adam ushering in a "new anti-hero era" could hint that DCEU is taking a different approach when it comes to incorporating characters into its movie slate. It's possible that Warner Bros. took notice of the success of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, and the studio could be using Black Adam as a more solid launchpad for more anti-hero films and series to arrive for the DCEU.

Aside from a potential spinoff revolving around the Justice Society of America, there is a lot of room for the DCEU to explore these anti-heroes. From a Black Adam sequel to exploring a different version of Task Force X on the big screen, the possibilities are endless.

It also sets the stage for the studio to develop another solo spin-off movie for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, considering the sky-high popularity of the character. James Gunn already threw his support for Robbie's DCEU comeback, and Black Adam could be the one film that could make this return a reality.

Another possible project that the DCEU could be worth exploring is developing a live-action Justice League: Dark movie.

Justice League: Dark plays host to supernatural and magical heroes (and sometimes, anti-heroes) of the DC franchise. Although the supernatural group was heavily featured in DC's Animated Universe, the team has yet to properly debut in live-action.

All in all, Black Adam is poised to have a massive impact to the DCEU, potentially changing it for the better that would allow fans to witness more fresh stories in the future.

Black Adam is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, October 21.