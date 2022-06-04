New Black Adam Posters Feature Pierce Brosnan & Noah Centineo's Heroes

The road to meeting Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been a long one, with the actor having been cast in the role over a decade ago. Now, after several delays, Black Adam is finally right around the corner from its October release, which will not only bring with it The Rock's DCEU debut, but also the introduction of an entire roster of Justice Society heroes.

Black Adam's JSA roster will feature a star-studded cast including the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, to tackle the heroic roles of Doctor Fate, Atom-Smasher, Cyclone, and Hawkman, respectively.

Up until now, moviegoers have only gotten peaks at this roster through promo art, behind-the-scene shots, and brief snippets of footage, but that's all about to change. The long-awaited trailer is a matter of days away from debuting on Wednesday, June 8.

As Black Adam fans are eagerly awaiting a proper look at the DCEU's newest heroes, new posters have offered a better look at the cast in costume.

Black Adam Posters Highlight New Heroes

Twitter user Mikhail Villarreal shared six new official art posters for Black Adam featuring the new heroes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Dwayne Johnson, and more.

The first highlights Black Adam and the Justice Society of America - including Brosnan's Doctor Fate, Centineo's Atom-Smasher, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge's Hawkman.

Black Adam's roster of heroes was once again highlighted, this time appearing to be ready for battle.

The Rock's Black Adam and Hodge's Hawkman go toe-to-toe in a heroic showing of their power.

Three further posters shifted the focus to Johnson's titular powerhouse, with one putting emphasis on his Egyptian origins.

The next saw him show off his lightning powers in front of a blue background.

A similar poster once again put the focus on Black Adam's, this time in front of darkness to highlight his yellow lightning.

Black Adam Introduces DC's Five Newest Heroes

Many are beyond excited to see Dwayne Johnson make his DCEU debut as Black Adam, both due to the stardom of the powerhouse actor and anticipation for the character himself. The focus of Black Adam will undoubtedly be on the titular hero himself, but that's not to say the Justice Society won't have an important role to play too.

The plot behind the DC epic remains shrouded in mystery, with the synopsis only revealing it will see Black Adam freed from a tomb in which he has been imprisoned for 5000 years to "unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

With Dwayne Johnson's character sounding rather sinister based on that description alone, perhaps the JSA will serve as the antagonists of the piece as they seek to stop Black Adam. These posters certainly seem to tease that angle with The Rock's Black Adam shown to be fighting Hodge's Hawkman, but maybe they will ultimately unite against a bigger threat by the end.

Warner Bros. has secured some star-studded talent for the JSA roles, particularly with former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan tackling Doctor Fate. Perhaps this team may have their separate path to follow in the DCEU after Black Adam in an HBO Max or big-screen ensemble - these are some major heroes after all.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.