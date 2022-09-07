New Black Adam Movie Posters Show Off 7 Main Characters

Marketing for Black Adam has been ramping up in the past weeks as the movie's release is fast approaching. Dwayne Johnson has been at the center of the film's promotional drive, with the former WWE Champion continuing to hype its premiere on social media.

Black Adam made a splash during San Diego Comic-Con weekend, with Johnson revealing that the upcoming DCEU movie will usher in a "new era" for the franchise. In addition, it was also confirmed during the event that The Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller will return.

Now, a fresh look at the film's ensemble has emerged online with most of the story's leading heroes standing front and center.

Black Adam Highlights its Stellar Cast with New Poster

Warner Bros. officially released a brand new poster for Black Adam, showcasing a fresh look at its main ensemble led by Dwayne Johnson's titular anti-hero.

Alongside Johnson's Teth-Adam, the promotional image highlights Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz.

Alongside the reveal, the studio also confirmed that the film's next trailer will be released on September 8. Warner Bros. also released stunning character posters.

Black Adam takes center stage as he unleashes his power on the world:

Carter Hall a.k.a. Hawkman shines as he prepares to stop Black Adam from his dangerous outburst:

Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate will bring his own kind of magic in the battle against the former Kahndaq slave:

Cyclone will look to aid the Justice Society of America in saving the world against Black Adam:

Atom Smasher is expected to showcase his might to save the world:

Who Will Win Between Black Adam and the JSA?

This latest Black Adam poster gives a perfect overview of the movie's massive ensemble. It also offers a closer look at the characters' costumes, revealing their comic-accurate details.

Black Adam's marketing has teased that the Justice Society of America will have a significant role, and this promotional drive further cemented that fact. It is all but confirmed that Black Adam and the JSA will butt heads with one another, but the real question is who will be the winner once the credits roll.

Dwayne Johnson already teased that the team is "already thinking ahead" in regards to planning spin-off films for certain Black Adam characters, presumably around some Justice Society members or the entire team. Although Black Adam will likely defeat the JSA, it's safe to assume that all of them will likely survive, thus opening the door for their return down the line.

Hopefully, the highly-anticipated battle between the two immovable forces will be entertaining.

Black Adam is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, October 21.