Black Adam’s Next Trailer Gets Imminent Release Date

Amidst the confusion, slate changes, and speculation swirling around the future of the DCU, one film that has stayed the course is Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson.

Throughout the film's marketing campaign, Johnson's go-to line has been "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Even though the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery has fans questioning the sustainability of that promise, Johnson is sticking to his script and his confidence in the film.

And now, as the film's release date approaches, the Teth-Adam actor has something else to say, and it has to do with when audiences will get their next look at this upcoming DC film.

New Black Adam Trailer On the Way

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted on Twitter that Black Adam's next trailer is set to drop sometime this week.

Johnson's tweet was in response to a social media post of the film's titular star surprising fans at a test screening and confirming the next trailer's upcoming release.

According to Fandango's Erik Davis and Black Adam producer, Beau Flynn, the new footage is most likely to arrive on September 8 during Thursday night football.

Black Adam arrives in theaters on October 21.