Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Disses Charles Barkley While Announcing DC Movie Release Date

Warner Bros is in the midst of a big week in terms of promoting the DC Extended Universe, which has a big couple of years in store. Much of this has to do with director James Gunn bringing the debut trailer for The Suicide Squad, which is already making waves before its August 6 release date.

Elsewhere in the DCEU is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam, a solo film that has faced more uncertainty than any of its peers on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate. The movie is beginning production next month but still finds itself without a release date in the schedule.

Thankfully, that all changes thanks to a new message from the star of this anti-hero-centric adventure.

BLACK ADAM BACK ON THE SCHEDULE

During a March Madness broadcast, via Stephen Weintraub on Twitter, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed that the DCEU solo movie Black Adam will officially release in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Johnson kicks things off with the epic statement "The DC Universe is about to change. This…is Black Adam."

He concludes by taking a shot at NBA legend Charles Barkley, telling the Hall of Famer "Hey Chuck, there is nothing I can do for an Auburn guy who picks Alabama to go to the Final Four."

The full video can be seen in the tweet below:

Johnson also took to Instagram to share the takeover of New York City's Times Square for the release date announcement:

I'LL HAVE A BLACK ADAM, ON THE ROCK(S)

After months of Black Adam’s release timeframe being on the rocks, the DCEU’s most content-filled year to date is now officially set in stone.

2022 already plays host to The Batman in March, The Flash in November, and Aquaman 2 in December for Warner Bros. Johnson’s solo movie marks the fourth DCEU outing of the year, which will only add to the ever-expansive group of superhero projects debuting from multiple studios.

Johnson’s supporting cast is filling up with impressive names like Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari in an undisclosed role and former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Now that fans know when to expect the final product, news should be coming on a much more regular basis as production kicks off.

Black Adam will begin shooting within the next few weeks, and the film will officially arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022.