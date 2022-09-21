DC’s Static Shock Movie: Is It Now Cancelled?

Warner Bros. Discovery is in the midst of some major changes behind the scenes, which unfortunately is leading to a number of projects being cut from the release schedule. This includes the largely-public cancelation of Leslie Grace's Batgirl and the axing of a DC Wonder Twins movie, although there's one other new outing that still remains in the balance - Static Shock.

With so many WB projects being canceled, fans are rightly wondering what is the fate of the Static Shock movie? Well, ahead is a look back at the biggest news surrounding the development of this mysterious new DC outing and what we think the future holds.

Everything we Know About the Static Shock Movie

The Direct

Static, actually teenager Virgil Hawkins, is a young man imbued with a multitude of superpowers. Chiefly among them are the abilities of electromagnetic control and generation.

Static is primarily known to non-comic book fans as the star of his very own animated series within the DCAU (DC Animated Universe), which ran from 2000 to 2004. But now, an entirely new generation of fans will likely be born.

Static Shock Movie Officially Announced in 2020

Over two years ago at DC FanDome 2020, this movie was confirmed to be in development by DC CCO Jim Lee and Static Shock animated voiceover actor Phil LaMarr, alongside director Reginald Hudlin.

Additionally, this was announced alongside the return of Milestone Comics, an initiative by DC that was started in 1993 that gave voices to unrepresented voices in the medium of comic books. All of this is part of DC's initiative to push for more African American voices in film and comics.

Michael B. Jordan Joins as a Producer

Only a couple of months later in October 2020, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. joined forces with Michael B. Jordan, who would serve as a producer on Static Shock. After his time playing Erik Killmonger for Marvel Studios in Black Panther, he was set to serve as the creative center for this new movie with major plans set for the future should it be a success.

Jordan shared the following statement:

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

Randy McKinnon Joins as a Writer

From the last update in March 2021, writer Randy McKinnon had signed on to write the script for Static Shock. He was well known for his work on Disney+'s Safety.

McKinnon’s most recent work came in the Disney+ exclusive movie Safety, which has been well-received since its release at the end of 2020. While his resume as a writer only extends back to 2015, he’s already finding his footing in Hollywood and should have the opportunity of a lifetime to succeed in the superhero genre.

Warner Bros. & Discovery Merger Slows Production

Static Shock met an unfortunate update recently though, following the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, development has slowed on a number of superhero projects, such as Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps, and the J.J. Abrams-produced Black Superman movie. Also included in that list was the Static Shock movie, leaving its fate uncertain.

Will Static Shock Actually Be Made for Warner Bros.?

The Direct

As representation in major superhero movies becomes a more focused effort from companies like Marvel and DC, it would seem that DC would be excited to bring a new Black hero into the mix for fans to enjoy. But then, looking at all the troubles that Warner Bros. has had with its overall plan for movie releases, it's almost unsurprising that this one fell by the wayside.

Whether Static Shock gets made in the future remains a mystery, particularly with only four live-action DCEU movies set for release before the end of 2023. Most recently, that came with news about a delay for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom until next Christmas, leaving the door wide open for more changes as well.

DC fans remain anxious about what Warner Bros. has in store for the future, especially with the fate of new superheroes like Static Shock being just as uneasy as that of the franchise's Superman. Hopefully, once Warner Bros. has its latest 10-year plan organized and moving, Static Shock can be a part of those plans once again.