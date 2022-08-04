Warner Bros. Announces 10-Year DC Movie Plan Will Mirror Marvel

Warner Bros. has been trying to get a DC Cinematic Universe off the ground for over a decade now, particularly since Disney found great success with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This grand plan started with Man of Steel but began to fall apart after Zack Snyder departed 2017's Justice League and bid farewell to his Lord of the Rings-inspired plan for an epic DC saga.

In the five years since the Justice League incident, DC has been trying to get things back on track but never really found the cohesion of a cinematic universe. Progress has in part been hindered by the absence of Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman, who should be the faces of this universe, and yet haven't appeared in five years.

With the Warner Bros. Discovery merger now complete, many are eager to see how the new management plans to handle DC. There have been some worrying signs after the cancelation of Batgirl, but new comments have revealed a bigger plan for the future.

DC Makes MCU-Inspired Future Plans

During the Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Earnings Call, CEO David Zaslav revealed that "DC is at the top of the list" of its plans moving forward as they attempt to mirror Marvel Studios' methods.

DC's top heroes are said to be seen as a "big opportunity" for the company moving forward. Additionally, Zaslav confirmed they will be building "a team with a ten-year plan focusing just on DC," similar to what Disney did with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige:

"As we look at the opportunities that we have broadly, DC is at the top of the list for us. You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, these are brands that are known everywhere in the world and the ability to drive those all over the world with great stories is a big opportunity for us. We have done a reset. We've restructured the business where we're going to focus. There will be a team with a ten-year plan focusing just on DC. It's very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney."

Zaslav also shared his goals to "focus on quality" to ensure projects are only being released when they are completely ready:

"We think that we can build a long-term, much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that we're going to focus on quality, we're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter, the focus is going to be 'how do we make these films in general as good as possible?' But DC is something we think we could make better, and we're focusing on it now."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!