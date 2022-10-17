New Controversial Details on Henry Cavill's Black Adam Scene Revealed

New Details on Black Adam's Post-Credits Scene

DC

The Hollywood Reporter detailed how Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is deeply involved with Henry Cavill's return to the DC Extended Universe as Superman.

Initially, Cavill's appearance as Superman was not included for Black Adam, instead developed during a round of reshoots for the new blockbuster earlier in the year. However, that idea was canned by then-President of DC Films Walter Hamada, who had worked to move past the Zack Snyder era of DC storytelling.

Hamada had his own plans for the Man of Steel, one of which featured a Black Superman with a multi-decade-spanning story penned by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

However, Johnson went over Hamada's head and straight to current chairpeople Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who approved the move. The scene with Cavill was then shot in mid-September after meeting the Warner-induced deadline of Labor Day.

