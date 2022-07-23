DC Fans Furious Over Misleading Henry Cavill Superman Report at Comic-Con

No Henry Cavill as Superman in Black Adam?

DC

Despite an earlier Deadline report indicating that Henry Cavill's Superman would be making a surprise appearance at San-Diego Comic-Con, that proved not to be the case when the Hall H presentation for Black Adam came to a close.

Fans immediately took to social media to respond, and the backlash has been as swift and angry as Black Adam himself.

For instance, one fan called out the source of the rumor on Twitter, accusing the report of "lying" about Cavill's involvement:

"Thanks @Deadline for lying about Henry Cavill showing up at Comic Con. Effin hell."

Another user was equally frustrated as they questioned "Where's Henry Cavill?" during the Black Adam presentation:

"Where's Henry Cavill? Grrrr"

ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis responded to Cavill's absence with his own disappointment:

"Damn, no Superman."

Meanwhile, another fan referred to the rumor as "mean:"

"Henry Cavill rumour was mean!!"

One user vented their frustration about those online who "believed Cavill would show up:"

"F in the chat for everyone who believed Cavill would show up announce a new Superman project."

One fan was a bit more comical in their response, asking "did DC just forget" following the presentation:

"Uhhh did DC just forget to show Henry Cavill lmao…"

Meanwhile, yet another user also called out the source of the rumor:

"Wait so Deadline was wrong? No Henry cavill?"

They then followed up the first response with another, questioning why the source would report on the rumor as they usually "don't report on stuff unless they're certain it's happening:"

"Why would Deadline report that Henry Cavill rumour then? I thought the whole point of sites like Deadline, Variety and THR is they don’t report on stuff unless they’re certain it’s happening"

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

