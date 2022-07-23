Black Adam Director Addresses Henry Cavill's Superman Rumors at Comic-Con

Comic book fans who know Dwayne Johnson are almost certainly well aware that the actor’s passion project is finally coming to theaters. A Black Adam movie has been in the pipeline for over a decade now, and it’s finally time for “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe” to change.

One of the big elements of the character is how insanely strong he is. In fact, he actually gets his powers from a similar source to Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

While Billy Batson is one of Black Adam’s biggest foes, that’s not who fans seem to want to watch The Rock go up against the most. That honor goes to no one other than Henry Cavil’s Superman.

With San Diego Comic-Con 2022 in full swing, rumors have been swirling that Cavil may actually show up during Warner Bros.’ big presentation. Could the studio be gearing up to announce something big?

Black Adam’s Director Comments on Superman

DC

In an interview with Deadline at San Diego Comic-Con, Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra talked about the upcoming film and all the rumors about Shazam and Superman potentially showing their faces.

The director noted that in the comics, “Black Adam was rooted in family and what happened to him,” and how “there’s an emotional story at the core of it all."

When it comes to Zachary Levi’s Shazam and Henry Cavil’s Superman, Collet-Serra pointed out that “[their] movie is an original story,” one where, “by the time the movie ends, [Black Adam] doesn’t know who [those two heroes are]:”

“[their] movie is an original story… “by the time the movie ends, [Black Adam] doesn’t know who Shazam or Superman is… he’s figuring that out [that the world is filled with superheroes… he has to adapt to why he is here, [and]what the world is about.”

He then teased how Johnson “has such a presence” and that the actor’s very presence is a force of nature:

“He has such a presence… Black Adam doesn’t speak a lot which allows him to tap into different resources… he can let his presence permeate in a scene in such a way versus other roles where he has had more interaction with people… you can tell he’s comfortable in the role… the moment he walks on set, it’s like a boxer walking into the arena.”

As a final note, the director made it clear how he wasn’t aware of any additional spin-off shows or projects either.

Will Henry Cavil or Zachary Levi Show Up?

The general vibe amongst fans is that they really want to see Cavil back in his red and blue tights. What better way to make those dreams happen than to have him go toe-to-toe with Dwayne Johnson?

At the very least, hopefully, the executives at Warner Bros. have enough sense to bring back the Superman actor for something. If he never gets involved with Black Adam, at least give the character another movie.

It’s understandable why many would want to upcoming Anti-Hero to go against Supes and all, but Shazam is his arch-nemesis in the source material. It almost feels like that should be a higher priority than Clark Kent.

Sadly, fans will have to wait for more information to see if any of those rumors will come to pass. Fingers crossed that SDCC helps make those dreams come true.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21, 2023.