Shazam 2 Director Makes Bold Claim About Spoilers: 'I Don't Even Care'

Shazam! swooped into theaters just over three years ago to introduce audiences to an all-new hero: Zachary Levi's Billy Batson. The festive family tale told the story of a young boy in search of his mother, who inherits powers from an ancient wizard, turning him into a fully grown man when activated. After Shazam! proved to be a critical and financial success, the light-hearted blockbuster will see two follow-ups released this year alone.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will introduce Shazam's most infamous rival in a spin-off adventure, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods will serve as a sequel to the first film, bringing back the entire cast and introducing Helen Mirren in a villainous role.

With Fury of the Gods just six months away from release after a recent change in scheduling, director David F. Sandberg looks to be just as eager as fans for footage to be released to the world.

Shazam 2 Director Doesn't Care About Spoilers

DC

In a recent poster on Twitter, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg shared his hopes for Warner Bros. to "put a lot of it in the trailer" as he "[doesn't] even care about spoilers:"

"It’s a MUCH bigger movie than the first one. There’s so much stuff that I can’t wait for people to see. I hope they put a lot of it in the trailer. I don’t even care about spoilers, I’m just eager to show off our creatures, action, etc."

Are Spoilers That Important?

Having prior knowledge of a movie's biggest secrets and surprises may not affect the quality, but it certainly does have an impact on the viewing experience. After all, it's the big surprises, epic action sequences, and visual spectacles that lead to the ecstatic crowd-pleasing moments and the most memorable movie-going experiences.

Hearing a filmmaker completely uninterested in spoilers is certainly a bold and rare perspective, but just how logical is it? Ultimately, there's little benefit in featuring an excessive amount of footage in the trailers, since it will simply lessen the viewing experience for many. But it is rather intriguing to hear just how excited Sandberg is to show off Fury of the Gods' creatures and action.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam just released its first trailer on June 8, 135 days before its theatrical release. Following a similar pattern, Shazam! Fury of the Gods ought to premiere its first peak around the beginning of August before hitting theaters on December 16.