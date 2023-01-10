Shazam 2 Director Reveals Exciting New Trailer Update

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg offered a clue regarding when the next DC Universe (DCU) movie will see its latest trailer debut.

Zachary Levi is only a couple of months away from returning as his fan-favorite DC hero in Shazam 2, which will almost certainly be his final time playing the role as the entire franchise begins to rebuild from the ground up. Flying into this sequel with an upgraded suit and his entire Shazam family behind him, Levi will look to bring another fun and wild adventure as he takes on new powerful forces played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

With only about two months until Shazam 2 arrives in theaters, fans are expecting the film's second trailer to arrive at any time, especially since this will be the first of four DCU movies to debut this year for Warner Bros.

And now, with the movie deep into post-production and inching closer to its March 2023 release date, director David F. Sandberg let fans in on when that next look at his movie will go public.

When Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods' New Trailer Release?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed the timeframe for when the movie's second full trailer will release in his Instagram stories.

Sharing a picture of the MPAA rating card in front of the trailer, he captioned the image with "Really liking this new trailer!" before saying in parentheses "(You'll see it before the month is over):"

Instagram

With this new trailer now confirmed to be close to its release date, DC fans can start counting down until the DCU's opening movie of 2023. Now, the big question is how much new material will be shown in that new trailer, especially with viewers still reeling from the negative reviews for Black Adam that ended 2022 on a low note.

Warner Bros. kicked off 2023 by promoting Shazam 2, although it only reused footage from the original trailer that debuted a few months ago as Sandberg and his team work on what to show next.

This new look will most likely give fans more of an idea of what will actually happen in the plot for Shazam 2, which will be one of the final stories in this era of the DCU as Billy Batson learns more about how to be a hero and how to protect his family.

And although most of the attention is currently focused on what will happen after this movie with the DC Universe undergoing foundational changes, Shazam 2 should still have an opportunity to shine once it becomes the latest chapter in the story.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will debut in theaters on March 17.