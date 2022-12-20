Zachary Levi Speaks Out on Shazam Recast Rumors Amid DC Reboot

DC's impending reboot has led fans to worry about certain Justice League actors being recast under James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, but the latest comment from Shazam actor Zachary Levi may have eased some of those concerns.

The DC franchise is in full rebuild mode, with a fresh start already confirmed to happen. As a result, this marks an end of an era for some Justice League actors, as evidenced by a past report that recasting will soon be underway.

Henry Cavill's Superman was the first domino to fall, with Ben Affleck's Batman potentially being next, as the DCU reportedly has big plans for the Dark Knight.

Although Gunn has recently denied that Gal Gadot was fired as Wonder Woman, it still didn't stop fans from worrying about other actors, specifically Zachary Levi's magic-infused hero.

Shazam's Zachary Levi Addresses DC Recasting Rumors

Shazam actor Zachary Levi responded to a fan about recasting concerns regarding DC's reboot and his hero.

Twitter's @ComicLoveMari started the conversation when she pointed out her anger toward the rumor that Levi isn't going to be Shazam anymore, with the user even noting that the actor is close friends with DC Studios chief James Gunn:

"I’m so angry that Zachary Levi isn’t gonna be Shazam anymore he was the perfect casting choice and to add more salt to the wound he is close friends with James Gunn."

Twitter user @bellatrixkale23 then supported Mari's claim, saying that she hopes that recasting Zachary Levi as Shazam isn't true while also noting that the actor is perfect for the role:

"I want this not to be true because his Shazam is the ONE thing in the DCEU I would absolutely throw hands for to protect. Zachary Levi is perfection."

Levi eased those worries by addressing the rumor, saying that fans shouldn't believe everything they see on the internet:

"Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. "

This isn't the first time that Levi addressed his uncertain DC future.

Speaking as a guest at Comic Con Portugal 2022, Levi explained that he hopes that newly-minted DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn have "a plan and a future for Shazam" in the DCU moving forward:

"And then, Peter Safran, who is his partner, is my producer - he produces the movie 'Shazam!'. So your question is, ‘If those are my two bosses, is there a plan and a future for Shazam?’ I would say ‘Yeah, I would hope so. I would hope so.’ Because those are my friends, and if they don’t have a plan, then they are not my friends anymore. No, sir."

Why It’s Likely That Zachary Levi Stays as Shazam

Zachary Levi's latest comments about his future as Shazam may indicate that he is not done yet as the DC hero.

It is unknown if the actor already had discussions with DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it's possible that the pair gave him a heads-up about his DCU stint, as evidenced by Levi's confident remarks.

Still, this could be Levi's way of campaigning to stay on as DC's Shazam, considering that he didn't explicitly deny that he will be recast.

Although a reboot is in the cards for DC, this doesn't mean every actor will be recast. Fans and critics have highly praised Levi's portrayal of Shazam, and it's safe to assume that Gunn and Safran are aware of this.

It's also worth noting that Safran is a producer of the Shazam! movies, so there is already a strong connection for Levi. However, the issue of bias will be apparent if the likes of Levi, Margot Robbie, and John Cena are retained in the new DCU.

Hopefully, as DC Studios announces its new slate next year, the confusion about recasting will finally be addressed.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere in theaters on March 17, 2023.