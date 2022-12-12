Zachary Levi Addresses His Uncertain DC Future Under New Regime

While Shazam star Zachary Levi has a new movie coming within the DC Universe next year, his future with the franchise could be more uncertain than many may think.

Levi is nearing the release date for his second solo movie within the DCU, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, the first of four upcoming movies in the current phase of DC storytelling. But while the actor has remained passionate about his super-powered role, it's a mystery where Shazam's story goes with the franchise now moving towards some huge changes.

New DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently developing the plan for the next era of DC storytelling, one that will likely look vastly different from what's been seen on screen since 2013's Man of Steel.

But as fans wait to find out more news about that plan, Levi doesn't appear to be 100% certain about where Shazam will go in the next few years.

Shazam Star Notes Uncertain DC Path Ahead

DC

Speaking at Comic Con Portugal 2022 (via Twitter user Leonardo Oliveira) Shazam! star Zachary Levi took a moment to address his future within the new DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Levi took a moment to praise Gunn for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy in the MCU and DC's The Suicide Squad, noting how the director is also a good friend of his:

"I’m sure most of you know who James Gunn is, because he’s made all kinds of incredible movies and television shows, like Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad and stuff. So he’s one of my bosses now, which is dope. Also, he’s a friend of mine, so that makes him even cooler."

After mentioning Safran's work as the producer on both Shazam movies, he explained that he hopes that Safran and Gunn have "a plan and a future for Shazam" in the DCU moving forward:

"And then, Peter Safran, who is his partner, is my producer - he produces the movie Shazam!. So your question is, ‘If those are my two bosses, is there a plan and a future for Shazam?’ I would say ‘Yeah, I would hope so. I would hope so.’ Because those are my friends, and if they don’t have a plan, then they are not my friends anymore. No, sir."

Will Zachary Levi Return as Shazam?

While Zachary Levi is confirmed to continue his story in 2023's Shazam! sequel, there are no official plans for his hero or the rest of DC's biggest names after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters in December. What this most likely means is that the DCU will be something of a completely clean slate as James Gunn and Peter Safran work out the best story possible for DC's heroes and villains.

Shazam is one of the only heroes in this era of the DCU to actually get two solo movies along with Wonder Woman and Aquaman, although he has never been utilized in any sort of team-up during what will be a five-year run by the time his supoer-powered sequel comes out. His first solo movie was also one of the franchise's best-reviewed projects, with anticipation building to see the additions to his solo adventures in Shazam! 2.

Gunn and Safran have teased that they plan to share their slate for the DCU's future in early 2023, which will hopefully confirm whether certain actors will return to their roles or not. And with Levi's relationship with the two producers being so tight, he's certainly hopeful that he's a part of that vision going forward, especially after co-star Asher Angel shared his own excitement to see where Billy Batson and his alter ego go in future movies

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will debut in theaters on March 17, 2023.