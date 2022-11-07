First Poster for Shazam 2 Released by Warner Bros.

Although Shazam! Fury of the Gods has experienced delays in the past months, Warner Bros. and DC Studios look to boost anticipation for its March 2023 premiere as marketing ramps up for the Shazam-led sequel.

Lead star Zachary Levi is set to return alongside the Shazam family in the upcoming sequel as they are set to battle Helen Mirren's Hespera and Lucy Liu's Kalypso. The first trailer showed a glimpse of that epic battle alongside references to Ben Affleck's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash.

A past rumor also indicated that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman will also appear in the sequel, thus further solidifying Shazam's place in the wider DCU.

While another trailer has yet to be revealed, Warner Bros. appears to be kicking off the hype once again for Fury of the Gods with newly-released promotional content online.

Warner Bros. Hypes Shazam 2 with New Poster

Shazam actor Zachary Levi released a brand new poster for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, showcasing a fresh look at the DC hero ahead of his highly-anticipated sequel.

Alongside the reveal, Levi teased that Shazam will be "wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, [and cooler]" in the sequel:

"Mark your calendars, y’all! Shazam! Fury of the Gods – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention humble) coming ONLY in theaters on March 17. #ShazamMovie 2 #ElectricBoogaloo"

The poster can be seen below:

DC

An alternate look at the Wizard's champion is also unveiled in this new banner:

DC

When Will Shazam 2's Next Trailer Premiere?

Given that Warner Bros. has no big movies left in 2022, it's reasonable to assume that Shazam! Fury of the Gods' next trailer will premiere in early 2023. The studio could even release it during New Year's Day to remind fans that the sequel is coming soon.

However, since Warner Bros. just released this new poster featuring Zachary Levi's titular hero, it's possible that another trailer will be unveiled before the end of 2022.

Despite that, some fans have pointed out that the latest poster didn't exactly build anticipation for the sequel's release, considering that its composition isn't quite up to standards. In addition, it seems that the initial poster for Shazam 2 which was first unveiled during DC FanDome 2020 was better than this latest one, mainly because it managed to highlight the Shazam family as well.

Hopefully, marketing for Fury of the Gods will improve in the coming months, especially now that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are now leading the charge.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere in theaters on March 17, 2023.