Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 Receives Official Poster, Titled 'Fury of Gods'

DC FanDome has finally arrived, and so has news about nearly every single project over the next few years concerning DC Films and DC TV. While some projects have come with endless hype and fanfare such as James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and the Snyder Cut of Justice League, other movies have very much flown under the radar so far.

One of these lower profile projects has been the sequel to 2019's Shazam!, which wasn't a huge box office hit but came in with much more positive reviews than many other films from the DC Extended Universe. Critics praised the performances of leading men Zachary Levi and Asher Angel and spoke of how the film brought a fun new spark of life to the usually dark and gloomy interconnected franchise. The panel for the film's sequel has just arrived at DC FanDome, and we're here to break down everything revealed...

NEWS

In the online panel for the sequel to Shazam! at DC FanDome, not a lot was revealed by the many cast members who came on via video chat. The biggest reveal though is that the official title for this highly anticipated sequel is Shazam!: Fury of the Gods! One of the biggest guests to join in on the panel as well was longtime comedian and actor Sinbad, who confirmed that he will have a "big, prominent role" in the upcoming movie!

Cast member Faithe Herman also shared a brand new poster for the movie, which can be seen below:

Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods poster

BREAKING: The title of the Shazam! sequel is officially Fury of the Gods. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/Zr3xFec8bl — IGN (@IGN) August 22, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

Since the movie is still so far out in the DC Extended Universe's release schedule, there wasn't very much that Zachary Levi, Asher Angel or the rest of the cast could say about the movie's plot. Sinbad was an absolutely perfect addition to the panel as well, not only with his classic jokes (including the non-existent Kazaam 2 with Shaquille O'Neal), but by teasing his involvement in a big way for the future DCEU blockbuster.

Levi, Angel and Sinbad will be joined once again by Jack Dylan Glazer, Adam Brody and Megan Good, who teased much more information to come about the movie at a later date. There was chatter about potential exciting cameos and new villains, but besides the title, Levi couldn't "say s**t about s**t" as he and the cast prepare for their next adventure. Even with so little revealed, the news of the brand new title and Sinbad's involvement should bring massive levels of excitement for the time being.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is currently set to begin shooting early next year with an anticipated theatrical release on November 4, 2022.