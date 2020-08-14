Shazam 2 Director Shares Hilarious Spoof Teaser for DC Sequel

Shazam! was largely well received when it was released in 2019 and a sequel was quickly put into development. The first film brought a much needed fun approach to the DCEU and managed to score over $300 million at the worldwide box office. Director David Sandberg is returning to direct the untitled sequel alongside original cast members Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.

While the global pandemic has halted all film production at the moment, Shazam 2 is rumored to begin filming in Spring 2021 in the hopes of meeting a release date of November 2022.

NEWS

Sandberg has released a fun 'marketing' video for Shazam 2. The video is compiled of some choice Letterboxd reviews for the unreleased film. The trailer ends with a fun logo for the sequel that shows "Shazam!!", note the two exclamation points.

We haven't shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on Letterboxd. I'm pretty sure that means we're allowed to start using review quotes for marketing. pic.twitter.com/q7rj528CDR — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 14, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

While this teaser makes no moves to reveal anything about the new Shazam! movie, it does show that the director's sense of humor hasn't gone away. This hopefully means that the Shazam! sequel will be just as fun as the first one. Many film and TV stars are getting creative with their time in lockdown and in lieu of getting into production, Sandberg is finding other ways to promote his upcoming film.

There are no indications about what Shazam 2 might follow, but Mister Mind, who was revealed at the end of the first movie, is likely to have some involvement. Dwayne Johnson's villain movie Black Adam is also gearing up for production, but whether the two characters will crossover hasn't been revealed yet.

Zachary Levi has been publicly promoting Shazam's appearance at the upcoming DC FanDome on August 22nd, where hopefully more news will be revealed about the sequel.