Marvel's Phase 6 Confirmed to Include 4 of the MCU's Strongest Villains

The MCU's Phase 6 is confirmed to include these four super-powered villains that may be hard to beat. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has no shortage of villains. The Infinity Saga introduced a plethora of foes, such as Ronan the Accuser, Baron Zemo, and the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

The franchise's villain lineup continued to rise in Phases 4 and 5, adding the likes of Gorr the God Butcher, The Mandarin, Kang the Conqueror, and Namor into the fold. Ahead of Phase 6, the MCU is gearing up for another epic showdown between established heroes and new and returning villains, leading up to the culminating Avengers movies of the Multiverse Saga.

4 Ultra Powerful Marvel Antagonists Appearing in MCU Phase 6

Galactus

Marvel's First Family has its hands full in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as it prepares to battle Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. The cosmic entity is a ruthless force of nature that can devour planets.

In the upcoming Phase 6 movie, what made Galactus even scarier is his messed up goal of trying to acquire Franklin Richards (Reed and Sue's baby), potentially for him to exploit the child's immense powers.

In Marvel Comics, Galactus has the Power Cosmic in his arsenal, allowing him to manipulate matter, energy, time, and space at a cosmic scale. In 2006's Annihilation, a well-fed Galactus can even destroy entire fleets and even cosmic threats, making him a formidable villain that would take a team of heroes and superpowered beings to defeat (but barely).

Galactus' physical form is nearly indestructible, with the villain being immune to conventional attacks. The villain also has near-omniscient cosmic awareness and he can grant his heralds (like Silver Surfer) a fraction of his Power Cosmic to make them formidable against those threatening their rule.

Doctor Doom

At the center of the conflict in Avengers: Doomsday is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom (aka the new, surprising face of the Avengers franchise). While the specifics of the villain's power are still unknown, his previous appearances in past Fantastic Four movies and stories from Marvel Comics provide an overview of how dangerously strong Doom is.

Doctor Doom has a genius-level intellect and access to advanced technology and sorcery. His vast array of skills and expertise in strategy allows him to adapt in every battle, and he becomes much more dangerous with preparation time.

As one of Marvel's smartest characters, Doom can create weapons like Doombots and reverse-engineer alien technology and use them to his advantage (this was seen in Fantastic Four #57-60).

Doom's infamous armor also grants him various abilities, such as superstrength, durability, the ability to project force fields, and flight.

In Marvel's Secret Wars comics from 2015, a powerful version of Doom was introduced after he became Emperor Doom (it happened after he stole the omnipotent powers of the Beyonder via Molecule Man).

This Doom Variant killed Thanos in one blow, ripping off his skull and spine from his body. The same comic also revealed that he has the power to reshape realities due to his position as the leader of Battleworld.

Magneto

Magneto is one of the most powerful mutants who usually serves as a villain against Charles Xavier and the X-Men. In Avengers: Doomsday, Ian McKellen's Magneto Variant will appear, and he is expected to fight alongside the X-Men in the battle against Doctor Doom.

As an Omega-level mutant, Magneto has the power to manipulate metal and magnetic fields, making him a destructive foe to anyone who challenges him. Aside from his mutant abilities, Magneto also has a genius intellect, which he uses to counterattack the X-Men's plan and even the government's efforts to subdue him.

His status as an Omega-level mutant makes him on par with Jean Grey, Storm, and even the much more villainous Apocalypse. At one point in Avengers vs. X-Men # 11, he managed to hold off mutants imbued with the Phoenix force, showcasing his stunning resilience against more powerful threats.

Magneto also has the supreme advantage against metal-infused heroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, and Doctor Doom.

Ultron

While the Avengers already defeated Ultron in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, the sentient artificial intelligence is set to return in Disney+'s Vision series. Initially designed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner as a peacekeeper program, he went rogue because of his driven goal to evolve humanity by annihilating Earth.

The MCU's version of Ultron had access to vibranium, allowing him to upgrade himself into a near-indestructible form. It took the combined efforts of the Avengers and Vision's ability to wipe him off the networks to prevent him from escaping to defeat Ultron.

A preview of how dangerous he is was shown in Age of Ultron when he orchestrated an extinction-level event by (literally) lifting Sokovia to use the city as a meteor to destroy Earth.

It is unknown how much of a threat Ultron will be in Vision Quest, but there is a good chance he is driven by revenge against Vision, especially after what he did to him in Age of Ultron.

Bonus: Jocasta (Rumored)

Jocasta is rumored to make her MCU debut in 2026's WandaVision sequel, Vision Quest. In Marvel Comics, Jocasta is created by Ultron to serve as his bride and an additional enemy against the Avengers.

Similar to Ultron, Jocasta is a sentient artificial intelligence with a vibranium-infused body. Due to her AI, she has superhuman strength, flight, and a superhuman intellect.

While Jocasta started off as a villain in the comics, she ultimately betrays Ultron and assists the Avengers in defeating her creator. In Avengers #171, Jocasta was able to analyze and counteract Ultron's measures and save Earth's Mightiest Heroes from certain doom.

It remains to be seen how Jocasta will be portrayed in the MCU. Whether she is a hero or a villain, it's clear that she can be a force to be reckoned with when given a chance.