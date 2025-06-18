Marvel Studios is bringing back one of the Avengers' original villains, but with a twist. Among Vision Quest's intriguing character roster is Avengers: Age of Ultron's apocalyptic murder bot, but a new report suggests this AI antagonist isn't quite the villain fans remember.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, James Spader's Ultron and Avengers: Age of Ultron's primary villain will appear in Vision Quest on Disney+, a WandaVision sequel led by Paul Bettany as (the still mysterious) White Vision. However, this time, the Avengers' metal menace will be in human form and looking like his vocal performer, James Spader.

James Spader

Richtman further noted that Vision Quest's major design change, which has all AI characters appear in human form for most of the series, saves on VFX costs. Furthermore, the shift allows Marvel Studios to release the Disney+ show as early as next year.

Marvel Studios

Created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner in Age of Ultron and developed through the use of the Mind Stone, Ultron was designed to be a peacekeeping program. But after developing consciousness and a god complex, he sees Stark and the Avengers as obstacles to wiping out mankind. He is ultimately defeated by Vision at the end of the 2015 film. However, alternate versions of Ultron, voiced by Ross Marquand, appeared in What If...?, where he's more successful at achieving his goals.

As for those other AI characters taking on human form in Vision Quest, the WandaVision sequel is set to include Kerry Condon as FRIDAY, Tony Stark’s longtime AI assistant, and Emily Hampshire as EDITH, the system once embedded in Tony Stark’s sunglasses and passed down to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Why James Spader's Face Makes Vision Quest Better

Budget cuts and cost-saving measures are often a red flag, especially given Marvel Studios' troubled track record with VFX teams. But from a creative standpoint, having Ultron and the rest of the Vision Quest cast in human form allows Marvel Studios to explore these characters in bold and unexpected ways.

Much of what made Ultron so disturbing was his dash of humanity, such as his dark sense of humor and even his mood swings. Bringing James Spader into the role physically will only heighten that unease and add layers to the audience's viewing experience, as his human appearance will make him more relatable but likely a more complex and unpredictable character than in 2015.

This design shift, not only in terms of Ultron but also FRIDAY and EDITH, may usher in a new era of humanized AI for the MCU, and one that blurs the lines between machine and man while raising relatable questions about the ethics of Artificial Intelligence. Therefore, this robotic crossover story has the potential to continue Vision's MCU story while also sparking a whole new narrative within the greater MCU.

Vision Quest is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.