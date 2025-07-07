Disney+ Will Change the Appearance of 5 MCU Characters to Reduce Costs (Report)

If the Vision Quest cast list wasn't shocking enough, the Disney+ series is expected to showcase its stars in new and unexpected ways. In fact, Marvel Studios plans to alter the appearance of five Marvel stars — and it’s all part of a calculated strategy.

In addition to Paul Bettany's White Vision, Vision Quest is expected to feature a whole cast of Marvel AI characters but in human form (alongside fully human Marvel characters as well). While the idea has creative potential, industry scooper Daniel Richtman reported Marvel Studios is saving on VFX costs with this surprising design choice. Furthermore, this budget-conscious strategy will allow the show to release as early as next year.

Part spin-off and part sequel to WandaVision, Vision Quest is expected to follow Paul Bettany's White Vision who embarks on a journey to recover his memories following the aftermath of the 2021 Disney+ series. This Phase 6 MCU series is set to debut sometime in 2026.

Disney+ Is Changing These 5 MCU Characters for Vision Quest

Ultron

Seemingly defeated by Vision in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony Stark's peacekeeping program turned murder bot is back for Vision Quest. But this time, his vocal star James Spader will be playing the Avengers baddie in human form.

Since Ultron is responsible for creating Vision, having him back will surely have a huge impact on White Vision's arc. All the while, James Spader's acting chops, coupled with that familiar Ultron voice, is expected to a whole other menacing layer to Ultron's revival.

EDITH

Created by Tony Stark, EDITH, which stands for "Even Dead, I'm the Hero," is an augmented reality security defense system housed in a pair of sunglasses given to Peter Park in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. The last time fans saw the EDITH glasses was in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the Department of Damage Control confiscated them.

Actress Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) is set to play EDITH in human form for Vision Quest, replacing the Spider-Man character's original voice actress, Dawn Michelle King. While her AI presence has been limited to Spider-Man films so far, she shares a connection with most of the robotic cast in that she, too, was created by Tony Stark. It will also be interesting to see if she references her history with the web-swinger at some point in the series.

JARVIS

Named after Howard Stark's butler and Tony Stark's original AI, JARVIS was seemingly destroyed by Ultron at the start of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Also voiced by Paul Bettany, JARVIS's consciousness was key to Vision's creation.

Since Paul Bettany voiced JARVIS, he's expected to portray the AI in human form while also playing White Vision. Given that JARVIS led to the creation of Vision, it makes narrative sense for him to play a role in White Vision's journey, potentially helping him recover his memories and emotions. However, his presence may also require a challenging dual performance from Paul Bettany.

FRIDAY (Rumored)

JARVIS' successor, FRIDAY, was Tony Stark's second AI assistant, voiced by Irish actress Kerry Condon. FRIDAY made her MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron and advised and assisted Tony Stark throughout subsequent films featuring Robert Downey Jr., including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Like Ultron and EDITH, FRIDAY is both an AI and a Tony Stark creation. And, while Kerry Condon was rumored to play FRIDAY in human form for Vision Quest, the actress recently denied those rumors. Whether that's true, or another actress is playing human EDITH, is currently unknown.

Jocasta

Unlike Vision Quest's other robotic stars, Jocasta is an MCU newcomer played by T'Nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher). An AI from Marvel Comics, Jocasta was an Ultron creation who ultimately defied her programming to become a hero.

Miller's Jocasta is an intriguing inclusion for Vision Quest as she may mirror Vision's own journey to find identity. Furthermore, since Jocasta is new to the MCU and will be played in a human form, it may be more difficult to audiences to remember she's not truly human.

Vision Quest will debut on Disney+ in 2026.