Disney Reveals Surprising New Face of Marvel’s Avengers Franchise

Marvel's Avengers franchise now has quite a shocking new face after Disney revealed new imagery for the MCU's biggest set of movies. Ahead of Earth's Mightiest Heroes' return to the big screen in 2026, Marvel Studios is set to bring the iconic team back into the spotlight for promotional material, using every character in its arsenal.

Disney confirmed that Victor Von Doom will be the face of Marvel's Avengers franchise for the foreseeable future. Ahead of the Marvel megavillain's long-awaited debut under the Marvel Studios banner in 2026, the team behind the MCU looks to give him a bigger place in the spotlight than he's ever seen before.

This news comes from the Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products panel, which included an image of Doom on a banner with a title card for the Avengers underneath him. Doom is seen in his full green outfit, complete with his cloak and grey mask, holding up his hand and looking intimidating for fans.

The image in this banner was created by artist Alex Ross, who shared the image on X shortly after fans started taking pictures of the banner at the event:

Doctor Doom is currently set to be the main villain of both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, with MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr. portraying the villain. These two films are also expected to mark Doom's official MCU debut, which comes after The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off the MCU's Phase 6 slate in July.

How Long Will Doctor Doom Be the Face of the Avengers?

Marvel seems intent on making the next two MCU Avengers movies Doctor Doom-centric, particularly considering a major franchise veteran in Robert Downey Jr. is coming back to play the role. However, the question moving forward is how long the villain will be at the forefront of the Avengers franchise, particularly with the Multiverse Saga almost over.

Rumors have already hinted that Doom may be recast after Downey's run in Doomsday and Secret Wars, with Marvel likely wanting a proper battle between him and the Fantastic Four down the road. This would allow him to keep a big presence in the MCU without Downey, but it could potentially take him out of that headlining role as well

Additionally, rumors have hinted that the MCU may be more mutant-centric post-Multiverse Saga, somewhat negating Doom's overwhelming presence as a main villain for an extended period of time.

For now, however, Doom is confirmed to be vital to the MCU's immediate future, serving as a powerful enemy the Avengers will have to figure out a way to take down to keep the multiverse from possibly collapsing on itself.