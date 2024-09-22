Robert Downey Jr. Confirmed to Return In 4 Upcoming Marvel Projects

Robert Downey Jr. has a full slate of new MCU projects in development, both as Doctor Doom and Iron Man.

At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Robert Downey Jr. shocked the world when he removed his mask to confirm his MCU return as Doctor Doom.

As this iconic comic book villain, Downey is expected to play a huge role in upcoming Marvel Studios films. Meanwhile, additional confirmed Marvel projects suggest he hasn't completely retired his original superhero role of Tony Stark.

Robert Downey Jr.'s 4 Upcoming Marvel Project

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios confirmed that Avengers 5, which was previously known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is now titled Avengers: Doomsday with Robert Downey Jr. back in the spotlight as the Fantastic Four's formidable foe, Doctor Doom.

Set to release May 1, 2026, and directed by the Russo Brothers, little is known about the story for Avengers: Doomsday.

But since Downey's Doom is seemingly replacing Jonathan Majors' Kang as the Multiverse Saga's big bad, audiences are expecting a significant focus on Victor Von Doom, the monarch of the fictional European nation of Latveria, and likely his history with the Fantastic Four team and the Multiverse itself.

Audiences are also expecting Doomsday to set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel

Releasing in theaters on May 7, 2027, and also helmed by the Russo Brothers, RDJ's Doom is also confirmed to return in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Inspired by the comic book crossover of the same name, Secret Wars details are scarce, but various MCU heroes and villains are expected to engage in a critical multiversal showdown.

While the premise alone is intriguing, RDJ's return as a multiversal foe ups Secret Wars emotional ante since he's likely to cross paths with Earth-616 heroes who remember Tony Stark.

Avengers Infinity Defense

Disney

Weeks after Robert Downey Jr. announced his MCU return, Disney and Marvel Studios shared new details at D23 about the King Thanos Multiverse ride coming to the Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort.

Now officially titled Avengers Infinity Defense, fans will board high-tech vehicles designed to jump "between worlds and even realities - on planet Earth and beyond" in order to stop a Thanos variant.

In addition to the vehicles being a hybrid of Xandarian jump points, Wakandan tech, and Tony Stark's Avengers: Endgame time suits, fans will travel to iconic MCU locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City to battle alongside familiar (and Multiversal) MCU characters.

Since Disney's theme park universe is a "Variant of the main MCU timeline" where Thanos' snap never happened, Stark's Iron Man can exist alongside Multiverse Saga heroes, like Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Sam Wilson's Captain America.

Concept art for the ride, both old and new, has shown Stark's Iron Man; but news of another Avengers Campus attraction confirmed a Downey's performance will be part of the attraction.

Stark Flight Lab

Disney

At D23, Disney and Marvel Studios surprised attendees by announcing another new ride for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, featuring Robert Downey Jr.s' own Tony Stark.

Titled Stark Flight Lab, this ride is designed to resemble a lab test station where fans board two-person pods attached to a robot arm (think of Tony's DUM-E robotic) to experience the simulation of flight.

The Disney Parks Blog specifically noted that "Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as Tony Stark," not only for Stark Flight Lab but also "attractions in the land," confirming his presence in Avengers Infinity Defense.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Fifth MCU Project?

Following Robert Downey Jr.'s casting in Avengers: Doomsday, the big question is whether he will appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Since Doom is an iconic Fantastic Four baddie whose backstory ties to Marvel's First Family, the presence of RDJ's Latverian tyrant makes sense.

However, since the The Fantastic Four isn't an origin story, Doom and the Fantastic Family don't have to be working together at this point in their respective journeys.

Also, Comic-Con teaser footage for First Steps confirmed Galactus's role, meaning the MCU's first Fantastic Four film already has a baddie voiced by Ralph Ineson.

When whether Doom will appear in his solo film, director Matt Shakman told ComicBook that he "can't say anything" about Downey's inclusion in the cast.

Since that wasn't a denial, the speculation is ongoing and likely to continue.

But if RDJ is involved with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, audiences could see the Iron Man actor tackle his second MCU role as early as July 25, 2025.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab have yet to receive opening dates.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuts on July 25, 2025.

